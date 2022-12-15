MoistCr1TiKaL Talks GodSlap, Future Projects, and Content Creators Branching Out

Twitch and YouTube content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White is best known for his straight-faced, deadpan humor and commentary on topical events, and more recently, he's been expanding into the realm of comics, too. GodSlap #2, the second issue in MoistCr1TiKal's debut comic series, just released last week, and in addition to that series, MoistCr1TiKal, publisher Bad Egg, and merchandising firm Warren James are also working with Sakowski Studios to adapt the GodSlap story into an ongoing animated series.

Amid the release of GodSlap #2 and its accompanying animation, we spoke with MoistCr1TiKaL via email to learn more of his ambitions for GodSlap as an IP, his attachment to comics after now having worked on them, and the growing trend of content creators stepping out from behind the camera to pursue other interests. You can check out MoistCr1TiKaL's takes on those topics and more below, and you can learn more about GodSlap here.

Back when you first announced GodSlap, you called it the "Biggest Thing" you'd ever done. Do you think that statement still holds true now that you're two issues in?

Absolutely, there's been so many moving parts (art, story, etc.) that even outside of the book we've been putting the team together, world building, and making Bad Egg. This has been the biggest undertaking of my life.

You also said at the time that GodSlap is a comic in its "current form" and that talks were ongoing with streaming platforms to take GodSlap beyond comics. How's that going, and what mediums (animation, games, etc.) are you most interested in pursuing?

Our main focus is an animated series. I really think it would do well and be a special and unique piece.

Every big property seems to be getting its own "universe" now – is there a ceiling to GodSlap that you wouldn't want it to exceed, or do you plan to take it as far as it'll go?

There's definitely no ceiling. We'd like to keep it going and get even bigger and goofier as it goes on. We keep adding more and it already has a full story and world built outside of current scope we're working on.

How has working on GodSlap influenced your perception and opinion of comics as a medium? You've talked before about not being a huge fan of comics/manga.

I appreciate the story telling aspect much more now that I've seen what's able to be conveyed in such little space. You really have to make sure you get into the meat of it quickly, it's been a fun challenge.

I noticed for GodSlap #2 that Aubrey Sitterson and Fico Ossio are on board, both of which worked on the over-the-top, manga-inspired "No One Left to Fight." Were you aware of that series prior to Sitterson and Ossio working on GodSlap, and if so, what about them made the pair a good fit for GodSlap #2?

"No One Left to Fight" was a big part of that decision. It was clear that Aubrey understood the feel we're shooting for with GodSlap and was able to hit the ground running. Having the amazing Fico Ossio do a cover for us was icing on the cake."

You now have a leadership position at Bad Egg and your own comic series while other content creators like Dr Disrespect and Dunkey are branching out and announcing their own ventures (like video game development/publishing), too. What are your thoughts on this rising trend of content creators stepping out to develop projects beyond the typical scope of Twitch and YouTube content creation?

It's an overall great thing for the space. They're introducing more people to their passions and doing it in the right way. It also leads to more great content being created for people to enjoy.

Given that you offer creative oversight to other Bad Egg properties, can you give us any insights into other projects that might be in the works that you're associated with?

While we can't touch on projects outside of our own we do have another in the works called "Plague Seeker". I don't want to give anything away but we've been working on it for quite some time and are excited to share it with everyone.

Your community likely doesn't need much convincing to check out GodSlap, but for those generally interested in comics/manga who may not be as familiar with you or the series, why should they give it a try?

I feel like the biggest thing is that we're doing something new and different. It's wholly unique and we're not copying anything already in the space or following a formula.

The first two issues of GodSlap are available here along with other GodSlap merch.