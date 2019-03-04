Momo Is Dead According To Artist Behind The Sculpture

Though the creepy sculpture that has been the inspiration behind some very real “suicide” internet challenges in the past, the most recent insurgence of popularity was found to be a hoax but even though the face hasn’t been infected the YouTube videos lately that many claim, doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a nuisance and the artist behind it has had enough.

Sculptor Keisuke Aiso mentioned that he felt “responsible” for the past several years of ebbing challenges that seemingly put children at risk and while the latest rumors were debunked, it has been modded into games in the past with nefarious intent. The artist recently spoke with The Sun and told them that the challenges should die because Momo is “dead.”

“It doesn’t exist anymore, it was never meant to last,” said the artist. “It was rotten and I threw it away. The children can be reassured Momo is dead – she doesn’t exist and the curse is gone.”

For those that may not know what the Momo Suicide Game even is, it’s a challenge that originated on WhatsApp that allegedly began in Japan. A YouTuber even made a video about the game warning people of how it preys on the “weak” following a 12 year old’s suicide that was thought to be linked to the internet challenge last year.

The challenge eventually went viral and encouraged participants to hurt themselves physically, sometimes even taunting suicide. If participants refused the challenges, the ‘game’ would then send graphic images – as well as threats – until compliance occurs. While the investigation of the 12-year old Argentina girl’s tragic death is still ongoing, many companies are taking the necessary steps to keep this toxicity out of their game.

“WhatsApp cares deeply about the safety of our users,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told Fox News last year. “It’s easy to block any phone number and we encourage users to report problematic messages to us so we can take action.”

While the recent reports of Momo’s return to YouTube have been found to be false at this time, it looks like enough was finally enough. The original art installation, called Mother Bird, was built in 2016 and her morbid features and warped visage quickly became the inspiration for internet trolling and what eventually became the Momo Suicide Game.

