Moms Lip-Sync Kids Playing Fortnite

The world of online gaming can be, let’s face it – hilarious at times. Those moments of total failure, epic takedowns, or just plain getting lost – capturing all of those memorable moments on camera can be a pretty comedic experience for all involved. Having your mom re-inact those “I’m not ashamed, I’m not proud” moments? Even better! That’s exactly what these two moms did with their children’s Fortnite matches and honestly – we’re so glad they did.

Though the moms themselves aren’t actually playing (at least we don’t think), their perfect lip-synching of all of those “ugh, been there” moments was just too perfect. Even the part where her son was like “I’m sorry, I don’t know where I am. What am I doing? What am I doing?!” Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Plus … did you check out those dance moves? Those emotes ain’t got nothin’ on these moms. Is it news? No. Is it hilarious and a nice little break from all of the patch notes from earlier today (it’s update day, thanks Epic Games)? Absolutely!

Speaking of Fortnite updates, did you check out the latest patch that went live today? Not only did it bring a shiny new SMG, but also the epic return of the beloved Playground Limited Time Mode. Plus – it’s the first birthday for the popular online game, which means tons of goodies for players to enjoy!

According to the developers themselves, “Celebrate #Fortnite1st with friends. Find birthday cake throughout the world and earn special cosmetics by completing challenges and quests in-game.

Playground is back and better than before. Challenge your friends to a duel and build incredible structures on your own private island. Wield the new Legendary weapon in Battle Royale, the Compact SMG.

The Save the World storyline continues in the Canny Valley campaign. Get in-game and complete the Fortnite Birthday questline to unlock a special birthday reward!”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It is also expected to make its way over onto Android, though we still don’t have a release date at this time.