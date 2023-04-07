Monster Energy Has Filed Trademark Complaints Against Pokemon and Monster Hunter Over Use of Word "Monster"

Monster Energy has filed trademark complaints against the Pokemon and Monster Hunter franchises in Japan over the use of the word "Monster," although their bids were unsuccessful. The Japanese website Automaton uncovered over 100 trademark complaints filed by Monster Energy Company, the parent company of Monster Energy Drink, over the use of "Monster" by various franchises and companies. These complaints include filings against Pokemon X and Y, Pokemon Sun and Moon, and Monster Hunter Cross, along with a filing against the Monster Hunter trademark as a whole. These trademark complaints have been routinely denied, although Monster Beverage continues to file complaints to this today. Just recently, Monster Energy Company filed a complaint against Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals over the use of Monster in its title.

Monster Energy is a notorious trademark troll, having filed similar complaints and lawsuits against other video games for the use of the word "monster" in their titles. The complaints usually come down to product confusion, with Monster arguing that the use of the word "monster" in titles could confuse their consumers. Monster often targets video game companies due to its ties to the video game industry. Most notably, Immortals: Fenyx Rising faced a legal challenge from Monster Energy when it was titled Gods and Monsters, although Ubisoft's decision to change the name of the game had nothing to do with the lawsuit.

The JPO, which manages trademark and patent filings, has routinely denied Monster's claims, but the company continues to file trademark complaints. Automaton notes that Monster Energy most recently filed a trademark complaint over in Japan in November 2022, so it appears that they haven't let up on their strategy to protect their brand at all. However, it's unlikely that Monster's attempts to force a change in branding will impact either Pokemon or Monster Hunter unless a major change in Japanese trademark law happens.