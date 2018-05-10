Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Comes to Nintendo Switch This August

This morning Nintendo and Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on August 28! This will be the first Monster Hunter game to arrive on North American Nintendo Switch systems, and for those of you who have already spent dozens (or hundreds) of hours playing Monster Hunter World, yes, this is definitely still worth your time and attention.

HUNT ANYWHERE. HUNT ANY WAY. HUNT ULTIMATE. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch on August 28th. #MHGU pic.twitter.com/pU2wqji7ft — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 10, 2018

The news is even more exciting for Monster Hunter fans who picked up Monster Hunter Generations on the Nintendo 3DS. You’ll notice at the end of the trailer that you’ll be able to transfer your save data from your 3DS to your Switch, bringing over your hunter and all of his sweet, sweet loot. Crafting that armor and those weapons takes so much precious time, and having the option to begin your new adventure with your seasoned hunter and start hunting those new monsters right away is a huge boon.

And there will be plenty of new monsters. If you never played Monster Hunter Generations on the 3DS, then you have so much to look forward to. Monster Hunter World features 49 unique monsters to hunt (large and small), whereas Generations Ultimate will boast 129. Even for those of you who already played Generations, that’s still 22 new monsters to hunt, and tons of new gear to craft!

No doubt, there are some quality-of-life upgrades in Monster Hunter World that players will miss when transitioning to Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. The areas in which you hunt will no longer be open and seamless; instead, you’ll have short loading times when transitioning from one zone to the next. Scout flies are also gone, and you’ll have to manually pelt the monster you’re hunting with paint balls in order to track it. Simple tools like whetstones, mining axes, and nets will also have to be crafted continually for the majority of your playthrough. These are small nitpicks, but for newcomers, they will probably seen as an annoying step back.

As for me, I’m incredibly excited. In a post Monster Hunter World market, this still makes so much sense. This is a beautiful Monster Hunter experience, packed with tons of content, that you can take with you literally anywhere you go. We’re looking forward to August, and we’ll keep you guys updated as we learn more!