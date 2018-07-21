Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Getting Its Own Legend of Zelda Collab

We recently reported that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got a taste of that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildlife goodness, but that wasn’t the only game to get a little more of that Link action. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is also getting cross-collaboration content from the stunning open-world experience.

The new video, seen above, is a fantastic collaboration of the two epic franchise when the title makes its way over onto the Nintendo Switch on August 28th! One month to go and we can all see Link once more – or at least harness our inner Link – in the world overrun by monsters and adorable Palico companions.

According to Nintendo, “This critically acclaimed action RPG series makes its debut on Nintendo Switch. Take on epic hunts on the go or from the comfort of your own home! Choose from 14 different weapon types, mix and match them with unique Hunting Styles and Hunter Arts, or even play as an adorable but ferocious Felyne in Prowler Mode! Featuring the largest cast of monsters for any game in the series, from returning fan favourites to mysterious never-before-seen monsters!

You can join up to three other players for co-op multiplayer action, either online or in person using local wireless. Join the hunt in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch!”

It’s not Monster Hunter World, but it doesn’t need to be. This is a version of a beloved entry on the 3DS that did remarkably well with the fandom and to see it on a larger scale form on the hit hybrid console from the Big N, and it’s enough to make fans of both The Legend of Zelda and Monster Hunter incredibly happy.

You can also check out the Master Cycle Zero from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the world of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with our previous coverage right here. The company released a free new update for the game that should automatically apply the next time you start it up on the Nintendo Switch. Once it’s put into place, you’ll be able to see a very familiar bike from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild make an appearance. Yep, the Master Cycle Zero and Champion’s Tunic Link are now available for selection!