‘Monster Hunter’ First Movie Set Images Revealed and Fans Aren’t Happy

Production on the film version of Capcom‘s Monster Hunter video game series is underway, with Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat) at the helm and his wife Milla Jovovich starring. Aside from some glimpses of characters in action, however, fans haven’t seen too much of what the film is about. But now some new shots have surfaced and…well, they’re not quite sold.

Jovovich posted new photos on the set of the film a little while back, and…well, it doesn’t exactly look like Monster Hunter. Compared to her prior photo that featured her in a special kind of armor, these feature her sitting around with co-stars Meagan Good and Diego Boneta in military gear, with no monsters in sight. You can see the photos in the link below.

In addition, this photo also emerged on Twitter, shared by user Neko-Night, featuring yet another military-style shot. As you can see from the caption, they’re not quite sure what to make about the tone of the film just yet.

So the Monster Hunter movie is going to be a “highly stylish big screen adaptation of the video game”, huh? So in which game in the Series exactly have we seen the US-army alongside tanks and machine guns? pic.twitter.com/LbSByG7Qha — Neko-Night (@Nightknight498) November 5, 2018

And some more shots came from Jointer, an overseas Twitter user from Japan. It’s more shots of the cast in military outfits.

Of course, keep in mind that this is pre-production for the film, so obviously the monsters can be added in later. But these shots are leaving a few folks skeptical out there, wondering if Anderson will be able to capture the essence that Monster Hunter fans want so badly. You can see some examples below:

The shots of the Monster Hunter movie are so faithful I could swear they’re from in-game footage. pic.twitter.com/DmL0uTfbHp — Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) November 12, 2018

Monster Hunter: So, hey. Im a popular Japanese game series about people hunting monsters in fantasy environments to make cool armour and weapons to hunt bigger monsters. Lets be friends. Hollywood: Guns. MH: What? HW: Army dudes. MH: Excuse me? HW: White cast. MH: Uuuh… — Eclipse (@PossiblyGod_) November 12, 2018

First image from Hollywood’s Monster Hunter movie set. pic.twitter.com/gBNix2q0tP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 12, 2018

I’ll never understand why Hollywood takes a franchise to adapt, and then completely butchers it. Because then it becomes an entirely new I.P., and not an adaptation. Still hope it turns out to be a fun movie, but it won’t be a proper #MonsterHunter adaptation. Which is a shame. //t.co/WzYByCTFGH — Sue DeNimm (@SecretOfNimm) November 12, 2018

It seems like the Monster Hunter Live Action movie adaptation is going to be about as faithful as the Super Mario Bros. movie was. — Stealth (@Stealth___) November 12, 2018

All of Twitter when the Detective Pikachu movie looks good and the Monster Hunter movie looks like hot garbage: pic.twitter.com/nDD4P3Bura — Captain Quench (@Captain_Quench) November 12, 2018

Can Paul W.S. Anderson and company turn things around and convince fans that the Monster Hunter film will be something special? Guess we’ll find out soon.

The Monster Hunter film currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected sometime in 2019.

