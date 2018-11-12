‘Monster Hunter’ First Movie Set Images Revealed and Fans Aren’t Happy

Gaming

Production on the film version of Capcom‘s Monster Hunter video game series is underway, with Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat) at the helm and his wife Milla Jovovich starring. Aside from some glimpses of characters in action, however, fans haven’t seen too much of what the film is about. But now some new shots have surfaced and…well, they’re not quite sold.

Jovovich posted new photos on the set of the film a little while back, and…well, it doesn’t exactly look like Monster Hunter. Compared to her prior photo that featured her in a special kind of armor, these feature her sitting around with co-stars Meagan Good and Diego Boneta in military gear, with no monsters in sight. You can see the photos in the link below.

In addition, this photo also emerged on Twitter, shared by user Neko-Night, featuring yet another military-style shot. As you can see from the caption, they’re not quite sure what to make about the tone of the film just yet.

And some more shots came from Jointer, an overseas Twitter user from Japan. It’s more shots of the cast in military outfits.

Of course, keep in mind that this is pre-production for the film, so obviously the monsters can be added in later. But these shots are leaving a few folks skeptical out there, wondering if Anderson will be able to capture the essence that Monster Hunter fans want so badly. You can see some examples below:

Can Paul W.S. Anderson and company turn things around and convince fans that the Monster Hunter film will be something special? Guess we’ll find out soon.

The Monster Hunter film currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected sometime in 2019.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the scoop!)

