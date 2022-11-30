Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Heading to Xbox and PlayStation

Capcom is reportedly soon going to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in early 2023. Back in 2021, Capcom first released Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch before later bringing it to PC earlier this year. And since the game has been such a massive success for the Japanese video game publisher, it sounds like Rise is now destined to become available on all additional hardware in the near future.

According to Insider Gaming, Monster Hunter Rise is going to land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One in the first month of next year. This report in question outright states that Rise will come to all of these platforms on January 20, 2023. Additionally, the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass as well, which means that those on Xbox consoles and PC should be able to play it via their subscription for no additional cost.

The only downside about this potential release is that Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion won't be available at the same time as its supposed January launch. Instead, this DLC is said to come about at a later date in Spring 2023. So while fans might have to wait a bit longer to experience everything that MH Rise has to offer, the fact the game will no longer be a console exclusive to Switch is nothing but a good thing.

For now, it remains to be seen when this announcement from Capcom comes to fruition. One date to circle on the calendar is December 8th, as this is the date on which The Game Awards 2022 are poised to take place. Given that this event usually features announcements and reveals related to a number of upcoming titles, there's a good chance that we could learn more at this venue.

