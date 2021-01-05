Monster Hunter Digital Event Coming to Twitch This Week

✖

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release in just a few short months, but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered about the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive. Thankfully, many of those questions could be answered later this week, as Capcom has announced a Monster Hunter Digital Event, scheduled to take place on January 7th at 6 a.m. PST. The publisher has not given fans much information about what to expect, other than "big news and reveals for Monster Hunter Rise." The event can be streamed at the game's official Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

Capcom's Tweet announcing the stream can be found embedded below.

Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Event – January 2021 for big news and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise. #MHRise 📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/WuLmFcWlmd — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2021

The Monster Hunter franchise remains one of Capcom's biggest, and Monster Hunter World is the best-selling game in the publisher's history. Rise represents a direct follow-up to that game, and players should expect to see many of the same elements that made that game such a hit. Rise can be played as a single-player affair, or in co-op mode with up-to-four other players. The single-player mode will see players joined by Palamute and Palico companions. Fans of Nintendo's Amiibo line will also be able to snag figures based on a Palamute, Palico, and Magnamalo, launching on the same day. These figures will be exclusive to GameStop locations, and more information can be found right here.

Monster Hunter Rise was announced during a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation back in September, alongside Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin. The latter title is a sequel to a Nintendo 3DS RPG spin-off, which released back in 2017. While the two will offer very different takes on the world of Monster Hunter, the games will feature some connectivity for players that purchase both. As of this writing, Capcom has been quiet on what that might entail, however. It's possible that Monster Hunter fans might find out more during Thursday's presentation!

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release worldwide on March 26th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to Thursday's Monster Hunter stream? What do you think of the upcoming game thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!