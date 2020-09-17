Nintendo Reveals New Amiibo

Following today's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, a trio of new Amiibo were revealed to tie-in with the release of Monster Hunter: Rise. Monster Hunter: Rise was one of two Monster Hunter games announced for Nintendo Switch during the presentation. The Amiibo will feature three creatures from the upcoming game: Palamute, Palico, and Magnamalo. Each of the three Amiibo will unlock a special layered armor set in the game. The figures will be sold separately, and will be available exclusively at GameStop locations starting on March 26, 2021. An image of the three Amiibo can be found in the Tweet below.

Monster Hunter Rise #amiibo are on the way! Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico amiibo will be available @GameStop while supplies last beginning 3/26/21. #MHRise pic.twitter.com/Zbrv0zP8xd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 17, 2020

Nintendo's Amiibo line started in 2014, and has grown significantly over the last six years. The majority have been based on characters owned by Nintendo, but a few third-party games have received their own tie-in lines, as well. Notably, this is the second game in Capcom's Monster Hunter series to receive a line of tie-in Amiibo, with the first being Monster Hunter Stories. Notably, that line was not released in North America. Given the fact that a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories was announced today alongside Monster Hunter: Rise, it seems possible that those figures could finally receive a local release.

Nintendo has been known to re-release Amiibo to tie-in with new games. Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a reprint for the Amiibo of the four Champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The reprint will coincide with the upcoming release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Those figures have become harder to come by in recent months, so reprints are terrific for those that may have missed out.

The last few months have been pretty exciting for fans of Nintendo's Amiibo line! Next month will see the release of Joker and Hero from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, while Amiibo of Cat Mario and Cat Peach will release in February alongside the Nintendo Switch debut of Super Mario 3D World. With all of these new figures releasing soon, there's never been a better time for fans of the line!

What do you think of the latest Amiibo set? Are you planning on buying any of these Amiibo? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!