Monster Hunter Wilds Reveals Extended Open Beta Times

Capcom has announced the dates and times for the extended Monster Hunter Wilds open beta. This past weekend, PlayStation Network crashed for a full day, which meant that many who wanted to dive into the MHW beta were potentially unable to do so. As a result, many Monster Hunter fans soon after called on Capcom to extend its second weekend for the open beta to make up for the troubles on PS5 that transpired. Capcom soon after revealed that it would be doing just that, and now, has provided more info on what will be happening.

In a new post on social media, Capcom shared the official dates and times that the next phase of the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta will be running. Previously planned to begin on the evening of Friday, February 14th, the MHW beta will now return on Thursday, February 13th instead. It will then run until its originally planned conclusion which is set to be Monday, February 17th. As a whole, this means that the beta has been extended by one full day, which makes up for the day in which PSN was down.

“Hunters, we’re pleased to confirm that due to the PlayStation Network outage that occurred during the first week of Open Beta Test 2, we’re extending the second week of Open Beta Test 2 by +24 hours on all platforms!” Capcom wrote. “During the extended period, players will still be eligible to receive the ‘Participation Bonuses’ available in the full version of the game.”

Hunters, we're pleased to confirm that due to the PlayStation Network outage that occurred during the first week of OBT2, we're extending the second week of OBT2 by +24 hours on all platforms!



New period:

Feb. 13, 7pm PT / Feb. 14, 3am GMT – Feb. 17, 6:59 pm PT / Feb. 18, 2:59… pic.twitter.com/i0jTHjYHyx — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 10, 2025

It’s worth stressing that this will be the final instance that Monster Hunter Wilds will be playable ahead of its release later this month. As such, if you’ve been on the fence about MHW and have been wanting to give it a spin to see if it might be for you, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Those interested can even look to download the beta right now in advance of it going live later in the week.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release at the end of this month on February 28th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook as we approach launch as we’ll have a lot more coverage on the gaming in the weeks ahead.