Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Are Crushed by PSN Outage

Arguably no fanbase has been more crushed by PSN going down today than that for Monster Hunter Wilds. Since the PlayStation Network began experiencing problems this past evening, it has resulted in all online multiplayer games being inaccessible across PS5 and PS4. This means that Helldivers 2, Marvel Rivals, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, and every other multiplayer-centric title has been completely unplayable online for almost 24 hours. And while fans of all of these games have been quite annoyed at PSN being down, prospective Monster Hunter Wilds players are particularly annoyed.

As of this weekend, Monster Hunter Wilds is having one of its final open beta periods prior to the game’s launch at the end of this month. While the beta remains live across Xbox and PC platforms, those on PS5 have been completely unable to play the game as PSN remains down. As a result, depending on how long this PSN outage continues, it might negate the entirety of this beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5.

Naturally, a number of Monster Hunter fans who planned to jump into the MHW beta this weekend have been asking for Capcom to extend it. To this point, Capcom hasn’t responded to these requests, but many believe that the developer won’t end up lengthening the beta whatsoever. For starters, this is due to the fact that another Monster Hunter Wilds beta is set to run next weekend from February 13th until the 16th. Beyond this, though, MHW is also poised to release on February 28th, which means that there’s not much wiggle room for Capcom to hold another beta prior to the game’s proper launch.

“Almost certainly not,” said user FDR-Enjoyer. “The beta is coming back next week and is mostly a way for them to test the servers. As a fellow PlayStation [user] it sucks but I don’t really see a reason they’d extend it.”

“The beta back next week is nothing to do with this week,” said user Big-Discipline2039 in rebuttal. “Capcom obviously wanted two weeks of testing and they aren’t getting it now. It makes no sense for them not to extend it.”

Regardless of what Capcom decides to do, this situation with the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is just nothing but bad luck. For now, Sony hasn’t said when PSN might return in full force, but there are signs that the network is slowly beginning to come back to life. Hopefully, whatever is wrong with PSN will be fixed relatively soon and will give MHW players a couple of days to experience the beta on PS5 before it’s gone.

Were you planning to play the Monster Hunter Wilds beta this weekend on PS5? And do you believe that Capcom should extend the open beta as a result of PSN being out? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts on the matter in the comments section below.