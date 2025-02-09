PlayStation Store Offers Huge Discounts on PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games

The PlayStation Store currently has a number of huge sales ongoing, many of which have discounted hit games from the PS1, PS2, and PS3. In recent years, PlayStation and other various publishers have been bringing back some of their most popular games from the early era of PlayStation. Many of these re-releases have been in the form of remasters and remakes, while others have simply been ports of classic titles that haven’t been touched up much. Now, all of the above happen to have seen sizable price cuts on the PS Store, but not for long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, the PlayStation Store has three major promos that are running at a single time. This has led to thousands of games on the storefront being discounted, but some of the most notable sales happen to apply to PlayStation games from yesteryear. Many of these cuts in value apply to remakes, like 2024’s new iteration of Silent Hill 2, while others are for more straightforward ports.

While these sales are all largely great, it’s also worth stressing that some of these PS Store deals are only being offered to those with PlayStation Plus memberships. Specifically, any discounts that are part of the “Weekend Offer” promo that’s currently running only apply to those who have PS Plus. Furthermore, these deals are the ones that are going to expire soonest as they will only run until February 11th.

If you act quickly, though, these are the best PS1, PS2, and PS3 games that we think you should pick up while they’re marked down.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Play video

Currently on sale for $13.99

“In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today’s consoles and hardware.”

The Thing Remastered

Play video

Currently on sale for $22.49

“Where the movie ended, the true terror begins.

You are Cpt J.F. Blake, leader of a U.S. Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events and enigmatic deaths of the American scientific team that transpired at the Outpost 31 research facility located in the frozen wastelands of Antarctica. Within these inhospitable surroundings your team encounters a strange shape-shifting alien life-form that assumes the appearance of people that it kills. Trapped by the elements and infected by this horrific entity, using all your team members is critical if you hope to accomplish your objectives, let alone survive. If you only knew which ones were still human.”

Destroy All Humans!

Play video

Currently on sale for $7.99

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Play video

Currently on sale for $8.99

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

Silent Hill 2

Play video

Currently on sale for $55.99

“Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her…

Experience a masterclass in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.”

Tomba!: Special Edition

Play video

Currently on sale for $12.99

“Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece.

As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.”

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

Play video

Currently on sale for $13.99

“Armed with her precious daï-jo fighting stick and faithful camera, Jade’s adventure will get you to freely explore Hillys, combat creatures large and small, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, play addictive mini-games, race the best hovercraft pilots, and take pictures of the whole experience.

Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K 60 fps with improved graphics and controls, along with updated audio and remastered soundtrack, and new quality-of-life features including autosave, cross-save, and cutscene-skip.”

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Play video

Currently on sale for $5.99

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Play video

Currently on sale for $41.99

“The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the Metal Gear gameplay experience in one single package. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series.”

Resident Evil 3

Play video

Currently on sale for $9.99

“Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon； Nemesis!”