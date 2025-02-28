Monster Hunter Wilds Creation Codes Explained & How to Use Them

Monster Hunter Wilds is here, allowing fans to experience the new entry in Capcom’s legendary series. The first thing players must do is create their Hunter, as this will be their character throughout the game. While selecting a weapon is one of the most important aspects of Monster Hunter Wilds, there is another important aspect: your Hunter’s look. Players have a lot of options for creating their character’s appearance, but an easy way to get a good-looking Hunter is with a Creation Code. But what exactly are Creation Codes and how do players use them in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds Character Design Codes Explained

As the name implies, Creation Codes are a unique string of characters that let you import a character design into Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can create and share their characters with other players, allowing them to use these to alter their character’s appearance. You can also use Creation Codes to change the appearance of your Palico.

To use a Creation Code in Monster Hunter Wilds, you must either make a new character or change your pre-existing character’s appearance from the save data selection screen. Scroll to the Design menu tab and select the Download Design option. Input the code you wish to use and your character’s appearance will change to this. We recommend saving the design into one of your design slots to prevent having to reuse the code.

Create a new character or edit a character.

Go to Character Creation.

Select Hunter.

Go to the Design tab.

Select Download Design.

Input the Creation Code.

Confirm and save.

Monster Hunter Wilds character design code.

To change your pre-existing character’s appearance using a Creation Code will require the use of a Character Voucher, and changing your existing Palico requires a Palico Voucher. These are available in your respective platforms’ stores. A three-pack of character vouchers costs $7.99, while a combo of three characters and three Palico vouchers costs $9.99. This may change in an update, but players will need to purchase this item going forward.

Players receive one free character and a Palico voucher from Capcom as a launch reward. This can be claimed via the Support Desk. Speak to the Palico in charge at your camp and select the Add-Ons option. From there, go to the Recommended tab. Here you will see all free items, including the free Character Edit Voucher and Palico Edit Voucher. Feel free to use these vouchers to change your character’s appearance with a Creation Code or save them for later.