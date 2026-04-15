New Nintendo Switch Online Game Gets Fixed After Broken Release

A recently released game for Nintendo Switch Online has finally been fixed after launching in a broken state. Over the past month or so, Nintendo has added a handful of additional games to Switch Online. These titles have belonged to the original Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance, and GameCube, further bolstering the catalog of playable games for each platform. And while the NES and GBA games were released without issues, it’s the GameCube game that ended up providing some major frustrations for players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness has come with some big problems. Specifically, Gale of Darkness would occasionally crash for some users while being played. And while this might not sound like a huge issue on its own since the game can quickly be relaunched, saves would also be lost after crashing in this manner. This could lead to players losing countless hours of progress in Gale of Darkness, forcing them to start over entirely.

Fortunately, Nintendo has now resolved this problem by pushing out a new update for the Nintendo GameCube Switch Online app. This should lead to the crashes in Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness being a thing of the past and will give players peace of mind that their progress won’t be lost if they do decide to play it.

This Switch Online Problem Could Be Great for Future Games

While it’s disappointing that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers had to deal with problems with Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness to begin with, this situation could be for the better. The reason for this is because Nintendo is planning to release a similar GameCube game, that of Pokemon Colosseum, on Switch Online in the future. Since Pokemon Colosseum and Gale of Darkness are so alike, there’s a chance that the former could have suffered the same crashing and progress-losing errors. As such, it’s great to see that Nintendo moved quickly to resolve this matter before it could happen again with future Switch Online games.

When it comes to the release of Pokemon Colosseum on Nintendo Switch Online, a launch date has yet to be provided. In all likelihood, it should become available in the next month or so, as this would continue Nintendo’s cadence of releasing new GameCube titles on NSO. Like all other GameCube games available on the Nintendo membership, though, they’re only playable on Switch 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T Serebii]