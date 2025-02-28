Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Are Obsessed With This New Character (And They’re Right to Be)

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic series, and it promises to be the best yet. Drawing inspirations from across the series, notably Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, players are in for a treat as returning features and monsters join with new features and monsters. One aspect that is sometimes overlooked is the story and characters, and Monster Hunter Wilds has greatly improved with both of these aspects. And fans have noticed. While praise has been universal, one character in particular has lit a fire within the Monster Hunter community, and the love this NPC has received is more than justified.

Players take on the role of the Hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds, but they don’t act alone. The player is placed in Avis Unit, which includes the player’s Palico, Handler, and the player’s personal Blacksmith. The latter has quickly become popular on the internet.

Gemma is the Blacksmith of Avis Unit of Monster Hunters and has become a fan favorite already. Her design immediately captured fans’ attention and her popularity has only soared with each new trailer and glimpse of her. Capcom clearly knows what they are doing, as fans are completely obsessed Gemma.

Setting aside the obvious reasons Gemma has had a huge impact on the Monster Hunter Wilds’ fanbase, many have described her appearance as a mix between Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter. Others have joked that Capcom specifically created her design to prevent players from skipping the blacksmithing cutscene, joking it will add hours to their playthrough.

But there are more reasons to like Gemma than just her design in Monster Hunter Wilds. She plays a huge role in the story. Being the Blacksmith of Avis Unit, she is responsible for crafting the weapons and armor the Hunter uses throughout the game. Many would expect she would remain at camp, but Gemma does the opposite. She rides out into the wilderness on several missions with the Hunter and Alma, the Handler for Avis Unit.

Several of these missions take the Hunter, Alma, and Gemma into danger, but Gemma doesn’t falter. She provides excellent support, with the most evident case of this being in the opening cutscene where Gemma throws the Hunter a weapon to save a villager being chased by multiple Balahara.

Gemma doesn’t only think of others when out in the field, she is also considerate and caring. During a particular mission, Gemma speaks with the Hunter, asking for advice on how to cheer up a villager within the Oilwell Basin village. She tells the Hunter the girl reminds her of herself, giving a hint about Gemma’s backstory. Gemma is always quick to comfort others, and while this particular event highlights this, it can be seen throughout the game as Gemma cares for Nata.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gemma Blacksmithing.

Besides Gemma’s caring personality, she is extremely passionate about her work. Several cutscenes show how excited she is when encountering a chance to develop new things. Players can also get recommendations from her at her forge, showing she is knowledgeable about the monsters players hunt and what would be best to face them.

Gemma’s charm is also evident when she speaks to Werner, the Blacksmith of Astrum Unit. In her excitement at meeting Werner, a famous physics and engineering specialist, she bombards him with questions. Even Werner’s comment of not remembering and forgetting doesn’t dissuade her, making her all the more endearing.

But the reception to Gemma hasn’t been completely one-sided in favor of her. There have been some comments about her attire. While many love her design, and specifically some camera angles, especially while using the forge, her outfit is completely impractical for actual blacksmithing. It exposes way too much skin and puts her in danger of burning herself, which could hamper her ability to provide support to the Hunter.

This one minor nitpick with Gemma is basically a joke, though, as most fans can’t wait for Monster Hunter Wilds. Gemma may just be one part of the game that people love, but the reaction to her has been noteworthy. Fans will discover why Gemma is such a delightful character as they progress through Monster Hunter Wild’s story and see the love she has received is more than deserved.