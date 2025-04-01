Monster Hunter Wilds Celebrates Milestone With Free Gift to Players

Gamers have been loving Monster Hunter Wilds, and the numbers prove it. Not only has the game maintained a respectable spot in the Most Played list on Steam, it has also officially sold 10 million copies so far. To celebrate, Capcom is giving away a pretty generous free login gift to all players. Yes, they shared this information right ahead of April Fool’s Day, but the free gift is no joke. Players who log in to Monster Hunter Wilds between April 1st and April 13th will receive the 10 Million Celebration Item Pack entirely for free.

In a game like Monster Hunter Wilds, keeping helpful supplies on hand is key. This free gift contains some seriously useful items to help you gear up for the tougher monsters arriving soon.

The 10 Million Celebration Pack in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here’s everything you’ll get from the Monster Hunter Wilds free login bonus:

30 Mega Potions

20 Lifepowders

20 Mega Barrel Bombs

10 Hard Armor Spheres

10 Silver Eggs

Players confirm that, despite that April 1st post date, the 10 Million Celebration Item Pack is indeed real and available now for players who log in to the game before the April 13th deadline. So, be sure to grab this fairly generous free gift in celebration of Monster Hunter Wilds hitting 10 million copies sold. And remember, the first major update is coming soon, bringing new monsters and endgame content, so now is a great time to stock up on useful items like these.

This is one of the better giveaways offered in Monster Hunter Wilds so far, so players will want to take advantage if they can. In particular, those Hard Armor Spheres are going to come in handy for players hoping to max out their armor before tougher monsters arrive with the game’s first Title Update. For those who enjoy an explosive battle, the Barrel Bombs will be a welcome gift, as well.

How to Redeem Free Login Rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds

To redeem this pack and any future login rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll need to make sure that your game is updated to the latest version. You will also need a valid online connection. Once you’ve confirmed these things, head to the game’s Start Menu.

From there, navigate to the “Items & Equipment” section. Here, you should see a menu option called “Login Bonus.” On this screen, you will be able to claim the free gift and receive your item pack.

Log in to monster hunter wilds, get free stuff

So long as you log in and head to this claim menu between now and April 13th, you should be good to go. Each account will only be able to redeem the free gift once, but those items will still surely come in handy. Remember that Monster Hunter Wilds will have server downtime on April 3rd from 3 PM to 8 PM EDT. During that time, you won’t be able to access online features for the game, and this likely includes the login reward redemption since it requires online access.

Are you still working your way through Monster Hunter Wilds or are you ready for that first Title Update to drop more content? Let us know how your playthrough is going in the comments below!