Monster Hunter Wilds Is Already Getting Exclusive DLCs

While some fans are already enjoying the beta test, the full release for Monster Hunter Wilds is still a few weeks away. The next installment in the Monster Hunter franchise arrives on February 28th, and given that the Beta test is already topping Steam Charts, fans are hyped. Indeed, early looks at the game show a number of improvements to features from prior Monster Hunter games, as well as entirely new ways to play. With a new promotion prior to release, it looks like collab DLC in Monster Hunters is here to stay.

The Monster Hunter series has had its fair share of collaborations in the past, with both games and brands. Some, like crossover monsters from franchises like Final Fantasy and Horizon, are a natural fit, and good fun for fans of both Monster Hunter and those other games. Others, like brand collaborations for exclusive in-game items, are a bit more… let’s say whimsical. For instance, the 2007 Monster Hunter x Pizza Hut collab that gave players a code for a weapon with a giant pizza on the end of it.

The Monster Hunter x Pizza Collab Item from 2007

With the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds arriving later this month, the game’s first brand collab DLC has already been revealed. And much like the giant pizza weapon, it will be food themed, although much more on the cute and cuddly side.

Monster Hunter x Baskin Robbins Collab Revealed in Japan

According to new promotion materials, players in Japan will be able to get a code to download a special in-game weapon charm by visiting ice cream chain Baskin Robbins. The charm features a Palico in a Baskin Robbins-branded ice cream cone and appears to come in three different colors – mint chocolate chip, caramel, and strawberry.

While it is exclusive to the Baskin Robbins collab, the charm is similar to the one being offered as a bonus for the Open Beta, only stuffed into an ice cream cone. From the looks of it, players will also get a real-life keychain featuring the charm so they can take mint chip Palico with them wherever they go.

Thus far, it appears the Monster Hunter Wilds x Baskin Robbins promotion is only available in Japan and will be a PS5 exclusive. Players in Japan will be able to get the item between February 28th to March 31st, celebrating the game’s release.

Given that Baskin Robbins is an American chain with locations around the world, some Monster Hunter fans are hoping the exclusive DLC might eventually be available in other countries. Others aren’t so optimistic, worried this is setting a precedent for promotions that will be both region and platform exclusive. For some, they’re just not interested in seeing “fast food ad” items in their games at all. Regardless of how players feel about it, region-exclusive rewards and fast food brand collabs are both nothing new to the Monster Hunter series.

While this first promotional DLC is exclusive to Japan, it’s likely an indication of more on the way. With the cooking system being one of the big changes in Monster Hunter Wilds, more food-based collabs don’t seem out of the question.

How do you feel about food brand collabs in games like Monster Hunter Wilds? Let us know in the comments below!