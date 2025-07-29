Monster Hunter Wilds Releasing New Endgame Content Ahead of Schedule

Since Monster Hunter Wilds released in February, the developers have laid out plans for additional content. The game has already received two major title updates, with the most recent one arriving just last month. Now, Capcom has revealed that the next big update will arrive sooner than expected. Endgame content originally planned for Title Update 3 in September is now coming in the game’s next update in just a few weeks.

Originally, Capcom planned several changes to the Monster Hunter Wilds endgame to arrive in late September as part of Title Update 3. But now, the developer has moved this endgame content up to the game’s next update. Harder quests, a new reward system, and weapon balance adjustments are now slated to arrive in just a few weeks with an August 13th update.

An update on release date and content of update Ver.1.021



The expansion of endgame content which was originally planned as part of Title Update 3 in late September will now be released ahead of schedule as part of the Ver.1.021 update. To accommodate this change, this update… pic.twitter.com/aQF1oFMCFR — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 29, 2025

This next update doesn’t have everything planned for Title Update 3. Some features, including a new monster and additional improvements, will still arrive as planned at the end of September. But for those eager for more to do as they wrap up the main story in Monster Hunter Wilds, this is an exciting change of plans.

The next Monster Hunter Wilds update will be released on August 13th. Full patch notes aren’t yet available, but Capcom has given us some ideas of what to expect for the next major update. This will not be a big Title Update, but rather update Version 1.021. However, with the addition of several planned changes from Title Update 3, this is still going to be a pretty big patch.

This free Monster Hunter Wilds update will add a new quest difficulty level. With this new difficulty comes new, unique quest rewards as well. These rewards will tie into a new Talisman crafting system, which lets players create Talismans that can be assigned various skills. Capcom’s plan is for this system to help offer more variety in character builds.

Along with the new quest difficulty and rewards, the Version 1.021 update will also add balance adjustments for various weapons. This was part of the original plan for the patch, but Capcom notes they have added more weapons to this adjustment than expected.

Along with this patch’s updated schedule, certain in-game events are being extended. The Flamefete event in Monster Hunter Wilds will now end on August 13th rather than August 6th. The Free Challenge Quest will end just ahead of the update, meaning no weapon balance adjustments will take place in the middle of the event.

The next update for Monster Hunter Wilds arrives on August 13th. Following that, Title Update 3 is still scheduled for late September as of now. With some of its content moved up, it’s unclear whether Capcom plans to add more content to Title Update 3. For now, we know that update will add a new monster and feature some adjustments and improvements.

