Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 Out Now, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update has been released for Monster Hunter Wilds, and is now live on all of the game’s platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In terms of content, this update seems to be a pretty significant one. The game’s developers have brought in new monsters, new missions, new equipment, and a whole lot more. For fans that have been looking for some new reasons to spend time with the game, this should make them pretty happy. A number of bugs have also been fixed with this new update, while Capcom continues to tweak the balance on several weapons.

Monster Hunter Wilds has been a source of frustration for a lot of users on PC, with the game recently getting review bombed on Steam as a result. The majority of the frustration has come from the game’s performance on PC, and it doesn’t seem that the new title update has done a lot to improve that. The other major complaint from players is that the game simply lacks the level of difficulty they’ve come to expect from the Monster Hunter series. Judging from the early reactions, it does seem like the new fights with Lagiacrus and Seregios are helping in that regard, but we’ll have to see if Capcom can continue to offer greater challenges. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

MAJOR ADDITIONS AND CHANGES

Monsters

– Lagiacrus has been added and is available in an extra mission. To unlock the extra mission, you must be at least HR 31 and have had completed both the main mission “A World Turned Upside Down” and the side mission “Forest Doshaguma.”

– Tempered Lagiacrus has been added and will appear when you are HR 41+ after completing the Lagiacrus extra mission.

– Seregios has been added and is available in an extra mission. To unlock the extra mission, you must be at least HR 31 and have had completed the main mission “A World Turned Upside Down.”

– Tempered Seregios has been added and will appear when you are HR 41+ after completing the Seregios extra mission.

– Arch-tempered Uth Duna has been added. (It will be made available in a future Event Quest.)

– Tempered monsters will now appear in monster herds.

Player

– New equipment and skills have been added.

– New pendants and stickers have been added.

– New voice lines, pose sets, and gestures have been added.

– New Seikret decorations have been added.

– Hunter and Palico layered weapons have been added.

– The β sets of hunter armor have been added to layered armor settings. For any α versions you have already unlocked, you will also automatically obtain the β versions.

– Added new backgrounds, poses, nameplates, and titles to hunter profiles.

– Added new Support Hunters—Mina (Sword & Shield) and Fabius (Lance)—which will become available to join quests after completing the main mission “A Hunter’s Pride.” Fabius will only be available during a limited-time seasonal event.

– Added a feature at the Quest Counter that allows the player to select which Support Hunters will join you when using an SOS flare.

Bases and Facilities

– Added item boxes outside of the hunter’s tent in each base camp and the Grand Hub.

– Added an outdoor item box as a camp gear option that can be set at Pop-up Camps.

– The Change Lobby Menu can now be accessed at your tent in base camps or Pop-up Camps.

– You can now choose to switch your handler from Alma to Erik, or vice versa. This feature is unlocked after completing the Lagiacrus mission.

– A function has been added to the Provisions Stockpile that allows you to trade for seasonal event items.

– A new Festival of Accord event will be held from July 23 to August 6, 2025.

– The following features will be temporarily modified during the Festival of Accord: the Handler’s Outfit; Seikret decoration; the Diva’s song list; the Grand Hub decorations; the Canteen menu; Barrel Bowling and Barrel Bowling Bombs. (Erik’s and Gemma’s outfits can also be changed.)

– Barrel Bowling now has additional reward slots, as well as new special arrangements for seasonal events. Barrel Bowling Bombs during seasonal events also behave differently than normal Large Barrel Bombs, making for a unique challenge.

– New limited bounty types have been added (“Research Help: Fishing” and “Research Help: Endemic Life”).

– New ranking categories have been added (fish, endemic life).

– Added a feature that automatically selects Armor Spheres when upgrading armor at the Smithy, which also converts excess points into Armor Spheres.

– Added a feature that automatically selects reinforcement materials when reinforcing Artian weapons at the Smithy, which also converts excess points into materials.

Miscellaneous

– The extra mission “Trembling Blue Currents” has been added. (This mission becomes available after leaving the Scarlet Forest and going to another locale, after having completed the main mission “A World Turned Upside Down” and the side mission “Forest Doshaguma.”)

– The extra mission “Clear with a Chance of Sandstorm” has been added. (This mission becomes available after having completed the main mission “A World Turned Upside Down.”)

– The side mission “New Fashion, Old Feelings” has been added. (This mission becomes available after having completed the main mission “A World Turned Upside Down” and the side mission “Smithy’s Seal of Quality.”)

– A new area has been added to the Scarlet Forest. (This area becomes available at a certain point in the extra mission Trembling Blue Currents.)

– A new key dialogue has been added for Ferdinand in the Windward Plains Base Camp. Speak with him and complete the conditions to get a new pendant.

– The Environment Overview can now be checked in the Grand Hub, and includes notifications on when events are currently being held, such as the Festival of Accord.

Steam

– Warning dialogue now appears when trying to launch the application when your GPU drivers are out of date, your OS is not supported, or you are currently using compatibility mode.

– New customizable keyboard configuration controls have been added.

– DLSS4 and FSR4 is now supported for graphics upscaling. DLSS4 requires an NVIDIA RTX 2000 series or higher GPU, and FSR4 requires an AMD Radeon 9000 series or higher GPU. [Updated 2025/06/27]

– NVIDIA DLSS now supported for multi-frame generation in the frame generation graphics settings. If you are using an NVIDIA RTX 5000 series or higher, you can set the frame increase to 2-4 times, or to “NVIDIA DLSS Auto” which dynamically turns the frame generation function on or off depending on the load.

– The upscaling and frame generation settings in the graphics settings have been separated, so frame generation can now be set regardless of the upscaling setting. For example, with NVIDIA RTX 3000 hardware, you could potentially choose NVIDIA DLSS upscaling with AMD FSR frame generation, and other similar mixed settings.

– You can now copy the Lobby ID/Hunter ID via the Start Menu.

– You can now copy the Squad ID via the Squad Menu.

– A new graphics setting was added that allows you to disable the screen distortion effects caused by underwater or lava areas.

– Added a feature that lets you quickly restock the item pouch and ammo pouch.

– The ammo pouch is now automatically restocked when activating an item loadout.

– Added a “Take All” feature to Nata’s Material Retrieval facility.

– Added a “Remove All Decorations” function to the “Edit Decorations” sub-menu.

– Added the ability to check the Squad Leader’s hunter profile from the Squad Card.

– Added an option that allows you to display the elapsed time of arena quests (and related time-attack-type quests) in the objectives. You can now also check your previous best times.

– Equipment Appearance can now be viewed via Equipment Info or Palico Info in the Start Menu.

– Added options for “Effects” and “Character Display” in photo mode. Gestures and poses can now also be selected while in first-person view.

– Added an “All Non-Arena Quests” category in the hunter profile quest completion count page, which excludes total weapon usage from the count. The existing “All Quests” category has been moved to the bottom of the list. We’ve also added functionality to reset weapon usage counts from the target quest category.

– You can now delete your “Best Times” data for arena quests recorded on the hunter profile and quest board. (Times submitted to the Expedition Record Board’s rankings cannot be deleted.)

– The following options have been added:

– A “Health Gauge Warning” option.

– A “Fixed” display option under “Display Elapsed Time for Some Quests”.

– An “Activate Skill/Item Effects” option.

– An “Equipped Talisman Effect” option.

– A “Support Hunter Damage Display” option.

– An “Excess Item Gathering Settings” option.

BUG FIXES AND BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS

Bases and Facilities

– Fixed an issue where performing certain steps while Barrel Bowling could cause the game to no longer accept inputs.

– Made it less likely for the same Barrel Bowling pin setups to occur on consecutive days.

– Fixed an issue where stumps would sometimes appear floating in the sky in the Grand Hub.

– Material Retrieval item requests can now be performed during Inclemencies in Kunafa and Azuz , and item gathering will still continue to progress during Inclemencies.

Monsters

– Adjusted how often monsters will discover Pop-up Camps.

– Tempered wounds in future Free Challenge Quests will now be found in fixed locations.

– Fixed an issue where the size of the target monster would change when accepting an investigation with only one remaining attempt.

PLAYER

General

– You now regain control of your character slightly faster after starting a quest.

– Player gathering actions have been adjusted to be more responsive overall, particularly while riding the Seikret.

– Crouched movement now also benefits from faster recovery time for the bleeding status effect.

– Fixed an issue where the effect of the skill Slicked Blade would not disappear when entering or exiting the training area.

– Fixed an issue where players could have multiple types of Large Barrel Bombs in their item pouch if they retrieved a previously placed Large Barrel Bomb while in possession of a Blossom Barrel Bomb.

– Fixed an issue where if the dash control had been switched to a single press, then dashing from a crouching position would result in the character starting a “run” motion instead of a “dash” when standing up.

– Fixed an issue where the webbed state would not be properly removed by Purewasp Delivery.

– Other minor fixes and related adjustments have been made for all weapon actions.

Sword & Shield

– Shield Attack, Shield Bash, and Hard Bash raw damage and stun values have been slightly increased.

– Perfect Rush’s finishing portion has had its raw damage slightly increased.

– Adjusted it to make it harder to consecutively chain the Guard Slash move into itself.

– Slightly decreased the invulnerability window for Sliding Swipe.

– Chop and Side Slash raw damage have been slightly decreased.

– Counter Slash raw damage has been decreased.

– Fixed an issue where Focus Strikes could be unintentionally performed on the same wounds more than once on certain monsters.

Dual Blades

– You can now change your movement direction mid-movement when entering Demon Mode right after a dodge.

– While in Demon Boost Mode (during Demon Mode), chaining a dodge into a Blade Dance now chains into a Blade Dance II instead. (However, this will default to a Blade Dance I if there is not enough Demon Gauge left.)

– Blade Dance II responsiveness has been improved.

– Movement speed during Demon Mode has been increased.

– Basic moves like Sixfold Demon Slash, Demon Flurry Rush, and Demon Flurry have had their raw damage increased.

– Screw Slicer raw damage, elemental scaling, and ailment scaling have been greatly increased.

– Focus Strike: Turning Tide raw damage has been increased.

– Heavenly Blade Dance raw damage has been increased.

– Blade Dance elemental scaling and ailment scaling have been slightly decreased, and raw damage has been increased.

– The raw damage boost from Demon Boost Mode has been slightly decreased, and the elemental scaling boost has been increased.

– Fixed an issue where the Power Prolonger skill was making the duration of Demon Boost Mode buffs last longer than intended.

– Fixed an issue where the camera would shake unintentionally during Demon Mode.

Long Sword

– Elemental scaling for Crimson Slash II has been significantly increased.

– Raw damage and elemental/ailment scaling for Crimson Slash III has been increased.

– Crimson Slash III now chains faster into Spirit Blade I.

– Spirit Release Slash raw damage has been slightly increased.

– Spirit Roundslash raw damage has been increased when the Spirit Gauge is red.

– Spinning Crimson Slash raw damage has been increased.

– Iai Spirit Slash raw damage has been increased when the Spirit Gauge is white and yellow.

– Elemental/ailment scaling for Crimson Slash I has been decreased.

Hammer

– You can now chain into a special follow-up move after a monster has been significantly staggered from a successful offset attack.

– You can now chain from a Focus Blow: Earthquake into a Charged Side Blow.

– Offset effects have been added to Charged Upswing and Mighty Charge Upswing.

– Charge levels now increase faster after chaining into a Charged Step from a dodge.

– Charged Big Bang raw damage has been increased.

– Mighty Charge Slam raw damage and elemental scaling have been increased.

– The hit boxes for certain attacks, such as Big Bang, have been adjusted.

– Fixed an issue where the damage display would appear twice for Big Bang IV.

Hunting Horn

– Performing Focus Strike: Reverb with precise timing now plays an additional note at the end of the attack.

– Performing Focus Strike: Reverb with precise timing now sets an Echo Bubble at the end of the attack. (You can prevent the Echo Bubble by holding R2 (PS5) / RT (Xbox) / R key (default, PC) at the end of the action.)

– Hitting a monster with a single hit of Resounding Melody now triggers a soundwave.

– Your Seikret no longer stops when performing while mounted.

– The damage hitbox for Echo Bubble has been significantly increased.

– The evade window for Offset Melody have been increased.

– Fixed an issue where switching from one hunting horn to another would incorrectly display melodies that had not been played as an Encore.

– Fixed an issue where connecting with Offset Melody would sometimes fail to successfully offset attacks.

– Fixed an issue where stocked notes would not properly reset when chaining into a Special Performance.

Lance

– You can now chain into a Charge Counter from Focus Strike: Victory Thrust.

– Adjusted the hitbox of Focus Strike: Victory Thrust to make it easier to land.

– Fixed an issue where certain shield attacks during Focus Strike: Resolve could unintentionally break monster wounds.

Gunlance

– Fixed an issue where, when a critical hit occurs during multiple hits of certain actions, such as Multi Wyrmstake Full Blast, there was an unintended high chance that subsequent hits would also be critical hits.

Switch Axe

– It is now easier to adjust your distance to monsters when using Unbridled Slash and Full Release Slash while in Focus Mode.

– The backward movement triggered by Element Discharge Finisher can now be reduced slightly by tilting the left stick in the player character’s direction.

– Significantly increased the elemental scaling of follow-up explosions from sword attacks when using Element Phials.

– Significantly increased the elemental scaling of follow-up explosions from Unbridled Slash, Full Release Slash, and Axe: Follow-up Morph Slash when using Element Phials.

– Axe: Follow-up Heavy Slam and Axe: Follow-up Morph Slash raw damage has been increased.

– The amount of Switch Gauge recovered when performing basic attacks in Axe Mode has been increased.

– Increased the raw damage and Amp Gauge recovery of Axe: Morph Rising Double Slash, and reduced its Switch Gauge consumption.

– Sword: Triple Slash raw damage and amp gauge recovery amount have been increased.

– The amount of Switch Gauge consumed when performing Sword: Overhead Slash has been decreased.

– Fixed an issue where the damage scaling from the Rapid Morph skill was not being applied to Jumping Morph Slash when performed upon landing.

Charge Blade

– Guard points now have Perfect Guard detection, and you can now chain into Savage Axe Slash upon a successful Perfect Guard from a guard point.

– Explosive phial raw damage from chaining into Super Amped Element Discharge from certain attacks (such as Amped Element Discharge) has been increased.

– Raw damage for Amped Element Discharge and Super Amped Element Discharge has been increased.

– Weak Slash, Return Stroke, and Shield Thrust raw damage have been slightly increased.

– Explosive phial raw damage for Axe: Element Discharge, Axe: Amped Element Discharge, and Axe: Super Amped Element Discharge have been increased.

– Impact Phial explosion raw damage has been increased while in Sword Boost Mode.

– Axe: Element Discharge now chains more quickly into other basic axe moves like Axe: Dash Slam or Axe: Lateral Fade Slash.

– The raw damage for multi-hit attacks while in Power Axe Mode has been decreased.

– Fixed an issue where the phial explosion damage boost would not be applied when performing Element Discharge I or similar attacks with an Impact Phial while phials were enhanced.

– Fixed an issue where sharpness would decrease more than normal when performing a guard point while Elemental Boost was activated.

– Fixed an issue where the damage scaling from the Rapid Morph skill was being incorrectly applied to certain jumping attacks in axe mode.

Heavy Bowgun

– Increased the amount of Ignition Gauge recovered when firing Spread Ammo 1 and Spread Ammo 2. [Updated 2025/06/27]

– Fixed an issue where it was difficult to evade after firing Slicing Ammo.

– Fixed an issue where the Burst skill would activate with fewer hits than intended when using Cluster Bombs or Wyvernblast Ignition.

Bowguns

– Fixed an issue where the skill Airborne would not activate correctly for spread ammo.

Bow

– Fixed an issue where bow coatings would unintentionally switch to “Unequip” under certain conditions.

Support Hunters

– Fixed an issue where Support Hunters mounted on Seikret would leave cover earlier than intended during Jin Dahaad’s large area-of-effect attack, causing them to take damage.

– Increased the attack power of Support Hunters for when the quest leader is at HR 100 or higher.

– Adjusted the behavior of Support Hunters when mounting a monster.

– Added a follow-up move for when Olivia successfully performs an offset attack.

Seikret

– Improved the speed of response when calling your Seikret.

– Improved the response speed for controlling your Seikret after mounting from a Seikret call.

– Fixed an issue where, while riding your Seikret in auto-move, they would circle around the area if you arrived before the large monster.

– Item use inputs while mounted on a Seikret have been made more responsive in the following situations:

– After switching weapons while mounted

– When using an item after closing the map

– When using an item immediately after another item

It is now possible to dismount from the Seikret while drifting.

Palico

– Fixed an issue where Palicoes would stop using Vigorwasp Delivery under certain conditions.

MISCELLANEOUS

System

– Increased the amount of Guild Points awarded for delivering a Wyvern Egg.

– The Skill Info window can now be quickly opened in various screens.

– Changed the Investigations sub-menu option “Delete Investigation” button.

– Changed the Arena Quests and Challenge Quests sub-menu option “Available Equipment Details” button.

– Food Skills can now be viewed in the Skill Info window via Equipment Info in the Start Menu.

– The detailed effects of Food Skills can now be viewed in the Active Skills page of the Skill Info window.

– You can now Accept & Depart (Quick Start) a quest directly from a Quest Invite Notification in the important chat notifications.

– Removed the skip function from important chat notifications and made it so that the map can now be opened even while the notifications are still active.

– Adjusted the map so that it no longer automatically switches levels when focusing on a large monster.

– Lobby Info can now be viewed in the upper-right corner of the Start Menu and Quest Counter screens.

– The Monster Field Guide can now be viewed in the Quest Menu while in your tent.

– Fixed an issue where decorations not intended to be equipped in certain slots could still be equipped.

– Fixed an issue where obtained nameplates would sometimes not appear in the Hunter Profile settings.

Steam

– Adjusted the amount of VRAM used with texture streaming, resulting in reduced overall VRAM usage.

– Fixed an issue where the Estimated VRAM Usage in the Display/Graphics settings was calculated lower than the actual value. (As a result, the estimated VRAM usage will appear higher, but thanks to a separate optimization, actual VRAM usage has been reduced, so the current minimum and recommended system requirements remain unchanged.)

– Fixed an issue where the VRAM usage displayed incorrect values for the Distant Shadow Quality option in Graphics settings.

– Fixed an issue where the hunter’s chest armor would not display when selecting the Display Armor setting in Display Options in the Change Appearance menu.

– Fixed an issue where performing certain actions such as eating or forging weapons/armor in the Grand Hub would reset the cooldown for mantles.

– Fixed an issue where repeatedly fast traveling in the Training Area would reset certain statuses, such as cooldowns for mantles.

– Improved the response time for using items after exiting a tent.

– Fixed an issue where blocked users were not properly removed from the Followers list.

– Fixed an issue where incorrect icons would appear for offline members in the Member List.

– Fixed an issue in the Equipment Appearance menu so that focus will now stay on the equipped layered armor.

Quests

– Accepting and joining quests will be possible from the quest counter during an Environment Link.

– Made adjustments to reduce interruptions when joining a quest via an invite notification.

– Adjusted the unlock conditions for the “Social Butterfly” Hunter Highlight.

– Fixed an issue where an SOS Flare would be sent automatically when starting a quest with Max Members set to 1 and Automatic SOS Flare turned ON.

– Fixed an issue where the departure animation wouldn’t finish if the target quest ended at a specific moment during the animation, leaving the player unable to control their character.

– Fixed an issue where the Lucky Voucher’s effects would not apply to the target quest when accepting a quest invitation from a Link Member during an ongoing quest.

– Fixed an issue where, during a non-Field Survey in your own environment, a Great Hunt (a hunt with multiple monsters) could be generated even if one of the monsters hadn’t appeared in that environment.

– Fixed an issue where players could significantly reduce a monster’s health with poison or other similar ailments before starting a Field Survey.

– Fixed an issue where completing a Free Challenge Quest while offline would prevent the game from saving properly, causing lower-ranking times to display incorrectly at the Quest Counter.

– Fixed an issue where a target monster would sometimes fail to appear in multi-target Investigations.

– Fixed an issue where, if multiple players joined an Arena Quest simultaneously, the number of participants would register incorrectly in the rankings.

– New preventative measures have been put in place for invalid or fraudulent investigations.

– Quest completion times that are obviously fraudulent will not be registered in the rankings, and users in question will be automatically subject to suspension or feature restrictions.

Other

– Fixed an issue where some voice lines would not trigger properly.

– Fixed various text issues.

– Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

