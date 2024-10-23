Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Announced

Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t set to be released until next year, but fans of the series will get a chance to experience the game a little earlier. Capcom announced today that an open beta will take place next week. The open beta will be open to all users on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. In a notable move, Capcom has also ensured that the beta will be open even to console users not subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting earlier access to the beta than anyone else. The beta will take place the following dates:

Early Access: Monday, October 28th at 8 p.m. PT through Wednesday October 30th at 7:59 p.m.

PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Steam: Thursday, October 31st at 8 p.m. PT through Sunday, November 3rd at 6:59 p.m. (adjusted for Daylight Savings Time)

While Game Pass and PS Plus are not required for the open beta, it cannot be played offline. The developers caution that since this is a beta, they cannot guarantee a stable experience. Crossplay will be enabled during the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta, so players will be able to experience the game together regardless of platform. Players will have access to character creation tools, and those designs can be imported into the full version when it releases on February 28th. Players will not only be able to design their own Hunter, but also a Palico. No other data from the open beta will carry over to the full game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to character creation, the open beta will also feature a story trial, which allows players to experience the initial cutscene and Chatacabra hunt. Capcom says that the story trial will allow players to “experience the seamless transitions from cutscenes into gameplay.” Last but not least, the open beta will also feature a Doshaguma Hunt. During both of these sections, players will be able to use an SOS Flare, allowing them to call in other online players, or NPCs. A party can have up to three other players.

Players that participate in the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta will be given some in-game rewards for doing so. These items will include a Bonus Pendant as well as a Bonus Item Pack. The Item Pack will include a number of helpful items that can be used in the game, including Mega Potion x 10, Ration x 5, Lifepowder x 5, Max Potion x 2, Herbal Medicine x 2, Nulberry x 2, and Armor Sphere x 5. These bonuses can only be claimed by players that use the character creation tool, and buy the game on the same platform that they played the beta on. Basically, if you play the open beta on PS5 but buy the game on Steam or Xbox, you won’t be eligible.

Are you planning to check out the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta? Which platform will you be playing on? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!