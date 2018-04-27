Monster Hunter World ‘Devil May Cry’ Event Live, Free Loot, Plus New Street Fighter Crossover Details

Capcom continues to make good on their promise for exquisite post-launch content for Monster Hunter World and in addition to new events to enjoy, the company is also giving away some free loot!

The special package courtesy of the developers is called Full House and is a free gift to celebrate the Monster Hunter Championship this year. This is what the Full House loot package includes, for those interested in scoring some free loot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Silver Wyverian Print

One Steel Wyverian Print

One Gold Wyverian Print

Five Deluxe First Wyverian Prints

Ten Vouchers

In addition to the freebies from Capcom, the Devil May Cry event has officially kicked off with the first quest. “Code Red,” one of a set of new quests for their latest crossover, will run until May 11th. Not only does this provide players with a new experience and a new challenge, but the reward is sweet for dedicated Dante fans. “Completion of Code: Red will award victor’s with the character’s alpha armor and weaponry, which is made to look like the thunder sword ‘Alastor.’” It’s really just a switch axe, but man does it look cool.

New details have also been revealed for the third part of the Street Fighter V event, which will reward players with Ryu armor. In order to participate in the third part of this crossover, hunters will need to be at least a hunter rank of thirteen or higher. Facing off against Nergigante for Ryu gear? Totally worth it.

The latest expansive RPG experience is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for sometime this fall. What has been your favourite moment from the expansive game so far? What crossovers are you hoping to see in the future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us everything you loved about the latest Capcom title!