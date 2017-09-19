Monster Hunter World Gets Official Release Date, Collector’s Edition, PS4 Pro System

While the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2017 press conference didn’t quite set the world on fire with new announcements, there were still more than enough to make the show worthwhile. Amongst them was Monster Hunter World, which Capcom had on hand with a slew of new gameplay footage, along with some announcements – including the release date.

The publisher revealed during the showcase that the game would be coming out worldwide on January 26, 2018 – making it a good starting release for the forthcoming year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will feature plenty of new options when it comes to customizing your hunter, as well as plenty of new prey to hunt down. On top of that, you can join in with others in a four-player battle group online, so your hunts aren’t quite as challenging as they would be on your own. It never hurts to have a good team on hand.

Along with the regular edition of the game, Capcom confirmed a new collector’s edition. It didn’t quite confirm yet if it was coming to the U.S., but considering what kind of Monster Hunter following we have here, it would surprise us if it didn’t come to our shores. The collector’s edition includes a digital copy of the game, a collectible box, an artbook, a CD soundtrack and a special Monster Hunter figurine. U.S. pricing hasn’t been revealed, but the game will sell for 15,980 yen.

But the real collector’s item looks to be in the form of a new PlayStation 4 Pro system, which was also presented during the event. Labeled the Monster Hunter: World Liol/EUS Edition, the system comes with a specially designed PS4 Pro console in red and black, along with a dark red colored controller with Monster Hunter designs. The system will sell in Japan for 49,980 yen, and will be available in very limited quantities. Again, Capcom hasn’t confirmed a domestic release for the system, but, hell yes, we can use one of these around the office.

So there you have it – Capcom is getting a jump on 2018 the right way with the forthcoming Monster Hunter World, and there’s sure to be more where that came from…