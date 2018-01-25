Monster Hunter: World Horizon Zero Dawn Event Coming Immediately After Launch

Monster: Hunter World’s release is just around the corner and it looks like the team behind the expansive title are making good on their promise for “tons” of post launch updates. What we didn’t know, however, was that those updates begin immediately after the full game releases.

The partnership between Capcom and Guerrilla Games will come to fruition with a Horizon Zero Dawn Event Quest that takes the best of both franchises and blends them together for an incredibly gaming experience. The quest will be for a limited time only but it will be live from the release date of the full game all the way until February 8th, 9th in Japan.

Event Quest “Teachings of the Wild”

Quest Level: 5 stars

Requirements to Access / Join: Hunter Rank (HR) of 6 or more

Field: Arena

Main Target: Slay 8 Barnos

The reward for completing this event before it ends includes a new Palico weapon, a ‘Machine Beast Cat Grinder,’ and an accompanying gear set from the same Machine Beast Cat series.

At a later day, there is a different event slated for the player’s hunter to be decked out in an Aloy, the main protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn, skin fully equipped with her iconic bow. This will come with the second part of the partnership, though a specific release date for that has yet to be revealed. \

Monster Hunter World is slated for an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release on January 26th, with a PC release slated for sometime in the Fall.

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”