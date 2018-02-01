Monster Hunter: World Drops A New Official Video on How to Play Online

There is no denying that there is a ton to do within Monster Hunter: World and for those that may be new to the franchise, or perhaps new to online gaming, the team has just released a new video to help with just that.

The latest official developer video looks to teach players how to find, and create, a lobby while learning about matchmaking within the game’s social features. It’s dangerous to go alone, so take a friend and that’s just what the video above aims to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a fantastic time to teach about the online aspect of the game, especially with the latest patch that just dropped that had a huge focus on fixing matchmaking issues many players were reporting. To catch up, here’s the latest update:

Major changes for Xbox One:

Fixed all matchmaking functionality issues for Xbox One players, including “Matchmake”, “Filter Search”, “Squad Sessions Session” and “Respond to SOS”.

Major changes for PS4 and Xbox One:

Fixed a rare issue with gathering points and bounties not working correctly; points counter were not updating correctly.

Fixed two issues with the Hunting Horn: Players would sometimes be unable to dodge-cancel while playing an Encore; The initial shockwave blast when playing a song sometimes wouldn’t happen.



And just in case you missed the first two patches and are wondering why a few things seem different – here are the previous two to catch up!

Day 1 patch:

Online and additional systems

Multiplayer

Event quests

Chat functionality

Ability to claim rewards from the Housekeeper in your room

Gallery Mode added to title menu

Additional text languages

NOTE: Additional text languages vary by region; all versions feature voice and text in Japanese, English, French, Italian, Spanish and German.

North America, South America: Brazilian Portuguese

Europe, Middle East, Oceania, Africa, India: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian

Asia: Traditional Chinese, Korean

Japan: no additional text languages

Patch 1.02:

Bug Fixes

Based on feedback from the Beta tests, we’ve made adjustments to address the issue of excessive hits registering when using certain weapons in combination with items and abilities, such as:

Torch Pod (Slinger)

Wyvernblast (Light Bowgun)

Large Barrel Bomb (Item)

Health Booster (Specialized Tool)

Shock Trap (Item)

As a special treat, we also have a second look at behind the scenes with the art director as he talks about what it was like to create such a visually stunning game: