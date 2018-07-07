Monster Hunter World PC Release Date Announcement Coming Soon, More

Get ready, Hunters, because Monster Hunter World is finally, finally making its move to PC. Though we still don’t have a release date, we know when we’ll be getting that information – and much more – thanks to a recent tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

#MHWorld PC version details inbound: Monday, July 9th @ 9am PT / 5pm BST ✅ Release Date

✅ Distribution Platform

✅ Minimum Specs pic.twitter.com/zBfjss3MOY — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 7, 2018

Not only are we finally getting that illusive release date, but also what kind of tech players will need to enjoy this expansive adventure and if their setups can hold up under the pressure. We will also be learning which platform the game will be releasing on – whether it will be independent or be available on clients such as Origins and Steam. All of that and more will be unveiled on July 9th at 9 AM PT, 12 ET!

For more about the game to get ready:

“As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.

In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”