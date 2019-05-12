Monster Hunter: World Gets a Free Trial on PlayStation 4

Monster Hunter: World’s occasional free trial event is back to give PlayStation 4 users a chance to play the game at no cost for a short while. Players who take part will be able to play through the first few parts of Capcom’s latest Monster Hunter hit, and if you choose to buy the full version, your progress will carry over. The trial is only available for a short while though with the trial period ending in just over a week.

The trial version of Monster Hunter: World can be found here along with information on the few stipulations that apply to it. Pretty much all the disclaimers won’t mean much to anyone who’s truly trying Monster Hunter: World for the first or maybe even the second time. You’ll have to have an Internet connection to play, though that’s hardly a new requirement for most games and trials. This version of the game also can’t be played if you have any saved data from the full game, and no add-on content can be used.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assuming the simple criteria is met, you can get started in the trial that lets players explore the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste as they complete different main and optional quests. The free trial will be live until May 20th, so that gives players some time to explore all it has to offer and decide if the full game is worth picking up. Monster Hunter: World has changed a lot since its release, but according to our initial review, it is indeed worth experiencing.

Prepare for the upcoming Iceborne expansion. Dive into a free trial for Monster Hunter: World on PS4, available now through May 20. PS Plus required: https://t.co/jOP5GPBGKw #Iceborne pic.twitter.com/rkSST2YALO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2019

These trials appear every now and then for different versions of the game, though this instance is likely capitalizing on the hype around Monster Hunter: World’s newest expansion that’s releasing in September. It’s called Iceborne and is out on September 6th for consoles, according to an announcement shared during Sony’s latest State of Play Stream. After getting hooked by the free trial and possibly picking up the full game, you’d be more than prepared for whatever the expansion contains come September.

Monster Hunter: World’s free trial is now live until May 20th.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!