Monster Hunter World Dethrones PUBG as Top Xbox Game, Beats Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter World made its official debut earlier this month, and it’s rightfully taken the gaming world by storm. From countless videos of real cats reacting to the companion Palicoes, to sales that have smashed charts in ways never seen before, the long wait for this game seems to be seriously paying off. Now, the game is pushing leading titles directly off of their pedestals, unseating some of the most popular games on Xbox One, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Dragonball FighterZ.

According to the Microsoft Store itself, Monster Hunter World is now the top paid game, dethroning PUBG, with the digital edition of Monster Hunter World sandwiching in at third. Thanks to the real-life Superbowl taking place today (along with an Xbox Gold sale to boost it), Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition is sitting at 4th, and DragonBall FIghterZ is coming in at 5th. Check out the rankings below, snapped directly from the store.

Both Monster Hunter World and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds cater to a huge online multi-player audience, and the two very different games can’t be compared in many ways. If you’re curious about the Microsoft Store’s new best-seller, here’s a little briefer on what Monster Hunter World is about:

Monster Hunter: World puts you in a living, breathing ecosystem as a hunter that seeks and slays ferocious beasts in heart-pounding battles that unfold across the vast ever-changing terrain. Venture on quests alone or cooperatively with up to three hunters via online drop-in multiplayer. As a hunter of monsters, your adventure brings you to an uncharted continent where you’ll face off with a variety of deadly predators, each more fearsome than the next. This new land and its diverse inhabitants play a critical role in each quest as you strategically use the surrounding environment including terrain, vegetation and wildlife to your advantage in battle or become hindered by the hazards they present.

All of this news is still pretty great, especially for fans of the Monster Hunter franchise who may have thought the dive over the Xbox One might not have been a good idea. Xbox One is known for online play, so the combination of an engaging narrative, open world, and multiplayer action seems to be excelling on the platform.

Monster Hunter World is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One