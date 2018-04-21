Monster Hunter: World Sakura Street Fighter V Quests and More

In addition to the new map, the new ferocious enemy, and more added into Monster Hunter World with Capcom’s previous update, a new change has been made to their post-launch content update map.

May 4th will kick off the second half of the Street Fighter V crossover events seen in-game, which will house three separate challenge quests for hunters to embark on. Participating in the upcoming challenge will award players with the sweet looking Sakura armor, which can be seen below, and will be available to hunters no matter the gender. One thing you need to know before going in, however, is that you need to be at least an HR level 12 or higher, with the difficulty level set at seven stars.

In case you missed the previous update, don’t miss out on learning more on the new map El Dorado and what secrets the new area holds:

“The Caverns of El Dorado are a peculiar network of caverns shaped and influenced both by the Everstream and the minerals that Kulve Taroth has collected over the years. Kulve Taroth’s nesting ground—as yet undiscovered—is rumored to rest within the deepest region of the caverns, from which tremendous geothermal energies seem to emanate.”

Capcom also outlined the new high rank equipment for hunters looking to take on the Elder Dragon, including two new armor sets, as well as one for our adorable Palico companions.

The new content means out with the old, marking the end of the Spring Blossom Event, but it will be well worth it because the team has promised to keep these updates up on a constant basis, so you’ll never miss out.

Major Additions and Changes

An Interface menu and an option called HUD/Help Text Size have been added under the Options menu on the title screen. You can now adjust HUD text size to be larger than the default size.

To go along with this new option, the “Subtitle Text Size” option added in PS4 Ver 2.00/Xbox One 2.0.0.0 has been moved from the in-game options menu to the title screen options menu.

A feature to sort investigations has been added to the Manage Investigations screen.

You can now sell all Trade-in Items at once when selling items.

Pressing the Square button on PS4 or X button on Xbox One allows you to switch between the Decoration name and Skill name when setting decorations.

You can now preview armor at the Smithy even with Layered Armor equipped.

An update has been made to squad management so players who haven’t logged in for 30 days aren’t automatically kicked from the squad.

A tweak has been made so the camera is not forced to follow an active Scoutfly trail when fast traveling or returning to camp after fainting.

You can now cultivate Ivy at Botanical Research.

If a field researcher with important dialogue is present during an Expedition, an exclamation mark (!) will be displayed beside that character’s name on the World Map when departing.

The Search Via Play History description text has been reworded to be easier to understand. The function itself has not changed.

Previous: Search for an Online Session that you joined based on your play history. Now: Search for an Online Session based on your play history.

(Cannot find a previous met player if they’ve left the Online Session.)

Flash Pod effectiveness against Tempered Monsters will gradually decline after multiple uses, and will cease to have any effect at all after a certain point.

To coincide with the Tempered Monster’s increased resistance to flash pods, the special rewards from Tempered Monster Investigations have been reworked to produce better results.

Threat Level 1 Special Rewards will now produce Warped Feystones. Threat Level 2 Special Rewards will now produce Shining Streamstones. Threat Level 3 Special Rewards will produce Shining Streamstones more frequently.



For the full patch notes, check out their latest update here.