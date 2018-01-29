Monster Hunter World Has Already Shipped 5 Million Units

Capcom already has a huge accomplishment to boast with 5 million Monster Hunter World units shipped worldwide in just three days after the release.

News that such a large number of Monster Hunter World units had already shipped was announced by Capcom in a recent press release that detailed the milestone and other facts about the latest Monster Hunter game. It’s even more impressive to note that the 5 million units shipped are just taking into account both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 versions with the PC version still unreleased and coming at a later date.

While shipping that many units is a huge accomplishment for any game, it’s also a milestone for the Monster Hunter series overall. Monster Hunter World shipping that many copies means that it’s the only title in the series to do so in a 3-day period and has become the most successful game so far. However, it’s also worth noting that the number of units shipped does not equate to the number of units sold, but it’s still an impressive number regardless.

Later on, Capcom also announced that it plans to continue supporting the game through various DLCs and special playoff events that’ll pit players against each other as well as other opportunities to keep building the Monster Hunter name.

“Beginning in the spring of 2018 Capcom plans to hold qualifying events in seven areas across Japan leading up to the Monster Hunter: World Kariou Playoffs, which will determine the top hunter in the country,” Capcom’s press release said. “What’s more, Capcom will roll out further cross-industry initiatives to increase long-term brand value and capture an even wider fan base, such as with a Hollywood film adaptation of the series and the Monster Hunter: The Real attraction currently running at Universal Studios Japan.”

As for the DLC and other extras, Capcom recently announced that Street Fighter V gear would be coming to Monster Hunter World soon to allow players to dress up as either Ryu or Sakura by equipping their armor. Special emotes and other paid content are also shipping with that release that was explained in detail here.