Monster Hunter: World Getting Special Controller, PlayStation 4 Starter Packs In Japan

In just a few short weeks, Monster Hunter madness will be dropping like crazy, as Monster Hunter: World makes its way to both the retail and digital fronts. But over in Japan, fans are going to get a little something extra – and it might just be worth importing for.

The company recently held a live streaming event where it announced the introduction of new Starter Packs that will be available upon the game’s release, packaged in with the PlayStation 4 system. In addition, there will also be a special controller released, which was originally intended for the special PlayStation 4 bundle that was introduced last year.

The bundles are nothing spectacular, but they’re a great way to get started in the game in case you can’t afford the limited edition bundle. They include a 500GB PlayStation 4 console, in either black or white color, and they also include a copy of the game. Importers can get the system for around 35,980 yen if they feel like splurging.

Meanwhile, the Rathalos Edition PlayStation 4 system came with a really cool Monster Hunter branded controller, but you don’t necessarily need to buy the bundle to get the controller. It will be sold separately for 6,480 yen in Japan, and released around the same time as the game.

Capcom hasn’t indicated whether we’ll be seeing these bundles and that awesome controller in the U.S. just yet, but considering that the game is just as wildly popular here as it is in Japan, we don’t see why they wouldn’t. We’ll keep you informed once it makes an official announcement, but don’t be surprised if Sony says something over the next couple of weeks.

Monster Hunter: World releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.