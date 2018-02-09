Capcom Reveals First Monster Hunter World Ryu From Street Fighter Gameplay Footage

Delivering on their promise for stellar post-release content, Capcom has just revealed the first live gameplay footage from their upcoming Street Fighter event coming to the massive world of Monster Hunter World.

With a Street Fighter-exclusive questline, players have a chance to earn gear to make them look just like Ryu from the iconic fighter series. The announcement itself was an awesome treat, but many players were interested in what the Ryu drop would look like and what exactly the quest will entail. Now, we know exactly what’s in store thanks to a recent Capcom TV presentation. We even get a chance to see Ryu pull off some of his signature moves in the video above, though they don’t do nearly as much damage as you’d expect from his shoryuken.

Street Fighter not exactly up to your style? That’s not the only crossover to grace the vast RPG experience. Both Mega Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn both have their own respective appearances in-game. Horizon is exclusive to PlayStation 4 players, for obvious reasons, but the rest is fair game. PlayStation users will have first dibs on Ryu’s costume, but will eventually open up to all players as long as there is a Street Fighter V save on the console. Unlike HZD, the Street Fighter content will be open to all.

Never even played Street Fighter V but still want the gear? It’s still possible to earn the Ryu loot, but at a much later date and through various missions that Capcom has yet to reveal.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for Fall 2018.

For more about the game:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”