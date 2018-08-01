Monster Hunter World Welcomes Two New Elder Dragons, Teostra Coming This Month

The PC launch for Monster Hunter World is almost here, but there is still plenty to enjoy for those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to enjoy. Capcom has already clued players in on the arrival of new Elder Dragons, but the first is set to arrive this month! Are you ready to take on “Scorn of the Sun” and face off against the Arch-Tempered Elder Dragon Teostra?

Teostra arrives on August 10th for a limited time only event that will run until August 23d. Though we don’t have specifics as to the damage this new foe will inflict or what exactly is needed to take them out, we do know from past Elder Dragon fights that it will most certainly be a challenge. But – with great risk comes the potential for great rewards and those that choose to partake in the Scorn of the Sun quest will be awarded tickets to craft Gamma Teostra armor!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready for the exciting part? The following month immediately after there will be another Elder Dragon to take down – this one is the Arch-Tempered Kushala Daora. This boss will also have Gamma sets to earn tickets for, so Hunters looking for some sweet new armor? This is your chance.

For now, players can enjoy the incredible Final Fantasy crossover with the Behemoth’s arrival. You can check out the sick trailer to see what’s in store with the update that arrives today right here with our previous coverage. This is in addition to Rathalos also making his way into the game on August 7th.

“The patch 4.3 series presents a plethora of new challenges across the realms of Eorzea and Othard,” the free login campaign post said. “In the hope that would-be adventurers can experience all that FFXIV has to offer, we are pleased to announce the latest Free Login Campaign! If you or any of your friends are currently taking a break from your adventures, you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time event!”

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with the game finally coming to PC on August 9th!