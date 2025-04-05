New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 5th

With the week finally ending, it’s hopeful to suggest that we can take this weekend to relax and take time away from the stresses of life. If you are going to go on your phone, it would be wise to take a moment to do some puzzles on The New York Times app to wind down for the next two days. With the options of Connections and Strands to play, many take advantage of the one game that continues to sweep the nation: Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, which has been a common theme over the past few days. The puzzle for today, April 5th, is moderate. If you need any tips, hints, or want to see the solution for today’s Wordle, we’ve got just what you need.

The popular puzzle game has been quizzing the minds of millions over the past few years, having made its way to the NYT app in 2021. With daily puzzles, the possibilities are endless as to what the final word could be. For those who are new to the game, Wordle is a puzzle where players must solve a five-letter word in six guesses or fewer. To reach the final word, players will use the feedback given from each guess, which is indicated by gray, yellow, and green blocks.

With the entertainment industry on the rise after this week’s CinemaCon presentation, which we have a discussion post about for CB Panel, there’s no shortage of coverage regarding what films we can’t wait to see in the coming months. For starting words, especially at the end of the week, I like to think about a five-letter word that I can use to summarize the past couple of days. For this week, my starter word is “amaze” since I was surprised to see how this week progressed on both sides of the entertainment industry with films and gaming. Surprisingly, the word has one yellow and one green block.

Amaze me with your Wordle knowledge and figure out the final word from this starting guess.

The word “amaze” has one yellow block with M and one green block with A. Getting a green letter is great, as this indicates that the positioning of A is in the right spot within the final word. Seeing how it’s in the third space, this gives us a good basis to build off from. To aid in your next guess, find a word that has A and M together. If you are having difficulty figuring out the solution, take a look at the answer below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 5th is “Foamy.” Having two vowels next to each other can make things difficult since there aren’t many words that pair these letters together. In any case, take the weekend to catch up on The White Lotus or see A Minecraft Movie in theaters. As always, we’ll be back tomorrow for another Wordle piece. Keep on chugging along, players.