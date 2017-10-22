New Monster Hunter World Trailer Shows Off More Combat And Three Huge Areas

A brand new TV spot for the upcoming open-world title Monster Hunter: World shows off more of the explorable areas, more monsters to defeat, and overall more of the game as a whole.

Though the TV commercial is limited by the 30 second time crunch most common for this type of advertisement, it still does offer enough new looks into the game to be exciting for those looking forward to this title. It also gives players a closer look at the three areas that have been shown so far in the latest Monster Hunter: the Ancient Forest, Coral Highlands, and the Wildspire Waste. Check out the latest commercial for yourself in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monster Hunter: World promises fantastic gameplay filled with many places to explore, monsters to take out, and the “ultimate hunting experience”:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”

Monster Hunter: World will be available on January 26th world-wide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for a later date. No set release window has been announced for the PC version at this time.