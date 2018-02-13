New Monster Hunter World Update Now Live, Horizon Zero Dawn Quest Dated

Monster Hunter: World is out now and many players across all platforms are building their hunters and setting forth for epic conquests. That being said, like every title out there, the work is not yet done just because the game is launched. There are the usual bug fixes to be implemented, as well as new events to look forward to! One of those events even includes the highly anticipated Horizon: Zero Dawn crossover for PlayStation 4 players.

The latest patch, 1.05 for PS4 and 1.0.0.10 on Xbox One, brings with it error message fixes, squad glitches, and more. Below are the official patch notes, as per Capcom:

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue where the error message “Failed to retrieve squad information. Please wait and try again.” would appear and squad features would not be usable. However, as a result of this fix, players who were affected by this bug will have all of their squad data reset. Additionally, players in squads whose squad leaders have their data reset will also see any affiliated data disappear the next time they log in. We apologize sincerely for the inconvenience, and ask that you reform squads or reinvite players whose data are lost.

Fixed an issue where, rarely, uninvited non-squad members could join a Squad Online Session, or squad members could not join one of their own. Squad Online Sessions can still be joined by players outside of the squad via friend invite or Online Session ID search.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Fixed an issue where some players could not claim the item pack “5 Million Celebration Item Pack”. The availability for this item pack has been extended to February 22, 23:59 (UTC).

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, decorations would be lost.

Fixed an issue that occurred when selecting items with the “Sell Items” option (from the item box inside base camp tents) by hiding the decorations tab.

General changes were made to bowgun ammo.

Increased the power of Normal Ammo (1, 2, 3), Pierce Ammo (1, 2, 3), and all elemental ammo (except Dragon Ammo).

Decreased the power of Slicing Ammo, and reduced the effect it has when hitting other players.

Reduced the maximum number of Slashberries you can hold in your item pouch from 60 to 30.

Players can still use any remaining extra Slashberries if they currently have more than 30 in their item pouch.

Readjusted the Elderseal calculation for dragon pods.

Fixed an issue where information on endemic life would disappear from the Wildlife Map when moving about the field.

Fixed an issue where the assignment “Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi” would not appear on the quest board after departing on a different quest in the middle of speaking with the Chief Botanist just before the quest is first assigned.

Fixed a rare bug that would cause players to lose control of their characters when completing a quest with certain start menu sub-menus open.

Other Changes

The update will also include various minor bug fixes.

In addition to the above fixes, the second part of the Horizon: Zero Dawn quest is set to kick off on February 28th until March 16th. This quest allows players to pwn in the name of exclusive gear, namely Aloy’s bow and armor, with a new quest called “the Proving.”

Monster Hunter: World is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for this Fall.