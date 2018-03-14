Monster Hunter World’s First Title Update Revealed: Mega Man, Spring Blossom Fest, and More

There is a huge update on the way for fans of the Monster Hunter World title and it includes new foes, weapons, and pretty sweet Mega Man gear for that trusty Palico companion in your life!

The latest update also introduces Deviljho, the Spring Blossom Fest, and tons more. There’s a lot of ground to cover this update so here’s a brief table of contents breakdown so you can see what part of this means the most to you:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deviljho, the World Eater

Spring Blossom Fest details

Mega Man

Weapon Balance Updates

Misc Fixes

Let’s get started with introducing the terrifying Deviljho!

Deviljho, ‘the World Eater’

Introducing a Hunter’s nightmare with the arrival of the Deviljho foe. Dubbed ‘The World Eater,’ this enemy is not one to be taken lightly. He is set to devour everything in his path. Here’s what Capcom had to say about the Brute Wyvern:

“This fearsome Brute Wyvern is sure to wreak some serious havoc and bring massive headaches to any unsuspecting hunters… but those who fell this violent beast will be handsomely rewarded. Bring Deviljho materials to the Workshop and they’ll be able to craft 2 complete armor sets—Vangis α and Vangis β—as well as a new entry in each of the 14 existing weapon types, including brand new Deviljho designs for Sword and Shield, Hunting Horn, Bow, Insect Glaive and Charge Blade!”

Deviljho arrives on March 22nd!

Spring Blossom Fest

Starting April 5th 5pm PT / April 6th 12am GMT

Ending April 18th 5pm PT / April 20th 12am GMT

“Now shifting things to a much lighter mood… shortly after the arrival of the mean pickle in Monster Hunter: World, we’ll be hosting our very first seasonal event: the Spring Blossom Fest. Come celebrate with us and participate in daily fun activities, which will, of course, involve a lot of monster hunting.

We’ve completely decorated the Celestial Pursuit (Gathering Hub) and even issued out new official Guild uniforms to all the staff. Oh, and food! You can’t have a party without food, so we’ve added a special new platter too.”

Mega Man

Monster Hunter World players will be able to craft Mega Man voxel style Palico gear and will be available from April 13th through April 27th during the Spring Blossom Event. This isn’t the first crossover to be seen within the game. Previous collaborations included Horizon Zero Dawn and Street Fighter, with a Devil May Cry edition coming soon as well!

The latest gear set is specifically for our adorable (and ferocious!) feline companions, the Palico, and brings the iconic blue man into the game in probably one of the best ways possible! You’ll have to craft it yourself during the dates above, but it will definitely be worth it.

Weapon Balance Updates

“Also on the topic of weapons, the upcoming March 22nd title update will bring to the table a number of tweaks, adjustments and bug fixes to most weapon types.”

Great Sword: increased the damage for Charged Slash abilities.

Long Sword: improvements to Foresight Slash input timing and hitbox detection.

Sword & Shield: Roundslash damage increased and improved slinger usability

Dual Blades: adjustments to help maintain Demon Gauge active

Hammer: adjusted the stun values on charged attacks

Hunting Horn: general attack power increase

Lance: Counter-thrust adjustment to increase ease of use

Gunlance: Reduced sharpness loss for shelling, and made some attack power increases

Switch Axe: Zero Sum Discharge adjustments to increase ease of use

Charge Blade: balance adjustments to Impact Phial and Power Element Phial

Insect Glaive: improvements to extract attack power increase and extract effect length

Bow: fixed various bugs

Light Bowgun: no adjustments were made

Heavy Bowgun: no adjustments were made

“We’ll be sharing a more comprehensive list when the title update goes live. In the meantime, please know that our team in Japan is hard at work monitoring player behavior and feedback, and we hope these changes will make for a better and smoother hunting experience.”

Additional Game System Chances/Character Edit Voucher

Speaking of player feedback, we have heard your requests to have the ability to re-edit your in-game character, so we’re giving everyone one free Character Edit Voucher on March 16th. This voucher will be available for free in the PlayStation Store and Xbox Game Store, but it is a one-time use token, so please use it wisely. Here’s what you can and cannot edit with this voucher:

CAN EDIT:

Hunter gender

Hunter physical appearance (skin tone, features, etc.)

Hunter cosmetic appearance (hairstyle, facepaint, etc.). Note you can already do these at any time

CANNOT EDIT:

Hunter name

Palico name

Palico appearance

If you choose to make further edits after you’ve consumed the free Character Edit voucher, we’ll be offering more vouchers for purchase at a later date. More details to come.

We’re also deploying some changes to a number of game systems with the March 22nd title update, hoping to improve your gameplay experience even more:

Attacks from allies no longer interrupt you during the carving animation. Additionally, players are now immune to all hit reactions, including bombs, during carving animations after quest completion.

Added “Return to Gathering Hub” (single player) and “Disband & Return to Gathering Hub” (multiplayer) to the options for “Select Return Destination” after a quest has been completed.

Added the “Text Size” setting for changing subtitle text size, under Start Menu > Options Game Settings.

A full list of patch notes will be also be released when the title update goes live.