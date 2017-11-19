Monster Hunter World Overload! Tons Of New Videos And Screenshots From Capcom

If you were at all hyped about the upcoming Monster Hunter World title, then you are in luck because Capcom decided to bring the holiday cheer early this year. In addition to a plethora of new screenshots, a ton of new videos have been added to the list as well to show off more of the city of Astrea, more sides quests, monsters, and a whole lot more.

A few of the highlighted aspects in the game showcased in the new videos and screens show off more about the game’s matchmaking, the more social aspects, the fighting arenas, the different monsters, and a brand new revealed area in the Ancient Forest. The videos themselves come from one YouTuber that recently visited the Capcom main office in Osaka, which gives an even more incredible look at what is to come. Take a look at the videos below to see more about the new areas, people, and more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can also see the various screenshots added in the gallery below. Monster Hunter World is definitely shaping up to be the adventure that many are craving, and a wonderfully expansive experience that is sure to enrapture gamers that love the RPG genre. The title itself will be launching on January 26th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC release slated for later that year.

