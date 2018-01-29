Grab Monster Hunter World For Free With This Xbox One X Bundle

Monster Hunter World is shaping up to be a spectacular game thus far, but do you know what would make it even better? If you managed to get your hands on a copy for free.

Granted, this doesn’t mean you can walk into a Best Buy, grab a copy off the shelf and then make your way to the parking lot (unless you want a visit to the local police station, that is). But Newegg has an interesting bundle deal where you can get a copy of the game on the house.

So here’s how it works. Newegg has a product listing for the Xbox One X console (the 1TB basic model), and when you purchase it for $499, you’ll also score a copy of Monster Hunte: World to go right along with it, at no additional charge. The deal appears to be active for the next five days, but will likely end when the online retailer runs out of stock. So you know the drill – if you’ve been looking to upgrade to the Xbox One X system, you probably won’t find a better deal right now than this one.

The system usually goes for $499 by itself, so the fact you’re getting a $60 game on top of that at no charge – and probably one that looks gorgeous on the Xbox One X hardware, by the way – is pretty good. And it appears that you get free 3-day shipping on top of that, so you won’t have to pay extra, nor will you have to wait long to delve into Capcom’s, ahem, monstrous world.

Again, the deal will likely run out as soon as Newegg runs out of stock, but for the time being, it appears to be available, and limited to five per customer (in case you’re buying systems for your friends or something like that). So head on over and take advantage of the deal while you can, because it won’t last either way.

The Xbox One X is available now at retailers everywhere (the general edition, anyway), and you can also grab Monster Hunter World for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

