Monty Python and the Holy Grail Is Getting an RPG

Prepare your coconuts, as players will be able to play an official Monty Python tabletop roleplaying game soon. Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme is an upcoming roleplaying game published by independent publisher Exalted Funeral. Players of this new tabletop RPG will choose between one of 20 character "situations" (a replacement for character classes) that range from knights to oppressed peasants. Each situation has five traits, with players making checks using a dice between a d4 and a d20, depending on how silly or serious the trait is. Rolling a critical success or failure also can trigger "dire consequences" that include rolling on a table to determine a range of surreal options. If faced with a deadly fate, players can also choose to sacrifice a member of their retinue, putting them in harm's way instead of dying. The game is intended to be played either in a single one-shot or a very short campaign, which gives players more room to allow their character to simply flow with the humorous (and dangerous) storylines.

The Game Master gets in on the silliness as well, as they become The Head of Light Entertainment and are given one of 20 diferent personalities. The Head of Light Entertainment can make decision based on the personality they assume as they narrate through the game, and they can actually receive letters of complaints which force a shift in personality as they are "swapped" for a new Head. More details about Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme can be found over at Dicebreaker, which broke the news about the game earlier today.

One key to the new game is that its designers wanted to inspire players to create their own Monty Python-esque scenarios instead of simply running through a reenactment of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. What we were adamant [about] is it can't just be replication of scenes from the movies and TV shows," said designer Brian Saliba in an interview with Dicebreaker. "It's more a matter of providing a toolbox of stuff that people can create stories that feel very Monty Python without recreating scenes."

Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme will be funded via a Kickstarter, which launches next month. You can sign up to be notified about the game when it launches by visiting the game's Kickstarter page.

