Cosmic Horror Game Moons of Madness Gets a Release Date

Developer Rock Pocket Games and publisher Funcom have announced the release date for the former’s story-driven cosmic horror game, Moons of Madness. According to the pair, the game will release worldwide on October 22 via the PC. Meanwhile, the game will then come to PS4 and Xbox One on January 21, 2020. As of right now, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports.

To accompany the announcement, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer for the game, showing off the best look at the title since it was announced earlier this year. And, as you can see, it looks like it will be some of the year’s finest sci-fi horror.

“A mysterious signal has been recorded coming from the red planet,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The message confounded Orochi scientists. Their analysts broke it down and determined it was of intelligent origin. Orochi management immediately concluded that the discovery was too sensitive for public knowledge and moved to keep it hidden. In secret, the corporation began construction of Invictus, a state-of-the-art Mars research outpost designed to identify the true nature of the message.

The official story synopsis continues:

“You are Shane Newehart, a technician stationed at the Invictus and your security clearance means you are completely unaware of the existence of the mysterious signal. Your job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over your duties. Soon you discover strange and unusual setbacks. Crucial systems are malfunctioning, the greenhouse is filled with a strange mist and the rest of your team has yet to return from their EVA mission. Things are starting to fall apart. You begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations – or is that even what it is? Is this real… or are you slowly descending into madness?”

As you can see in the trailer, the game is set in first-person as is more about exploration and overcoming obstacles than shooting aliens in the dome piece.

