More Details Emerge On Stern Pinball’s Star Wars 40th Anniversary Machine

Last week, we reported the news that Stern Pinball was producing a 40th anniversary Star Wars pinball machine, joining the few others that are currently available for play in the arcade. That said, this is shaping up to be the most exciting, mainly because of all the features being built into the machine.

IGN recently posted more details (and screenshots, which we've put into the attached gallery) on what to expect from the machine, which will be shipping at the end of the summer.

First off, there will be three models available – the Pro, which goes for $6199; the Premium, which goes for $7899; and the Limited Edition, which is $8,999. (Keep in mind this doesn't include shipping and tax.)

The game will feature the original Star Wars soundtrack, from pieces provided by John Williams, along with 400 high definition scenes from the movies, LED illuminated inserts that consistently change color; a 4.24" second LCD screen (similar to what's used in Stern's Aerosmith and Batman '66 models); high fidelity stereo sound; and the SPIKE-2 hardware system so that it remains running up to speed.

The tables have different designs on the outside, with each model inspired by a movie from the original Star Wars series, but the playfield, designed by pinball legend Steve Ritchie, is the same, with a number of targets to shoot at. This includes a miniature Death Star, as well as TIE Fighters that explode as soon as you hit them on the playfield, as well as bonus rounds, like Escape From Hoth, Destroy the Death Star, Escape From Tattooine and Battle Above Endor. There's other events that tie in with the trilogy as well.

Although the pricing makes this the most expensive Stern Pinball model we've seen to date, the Star Wars table looks to validate its price with a great deal of quality, especially considering the video clips, soundtrack and more authentic elements that are involved with its design. Look for this one to be a hot item amongst collectors, as well as pinball palaces and bar arcades everywhere.

The Star Wars 40th anniversary pinball machine will arrive later this summer.