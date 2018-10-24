More ‘Fortnite’ Galaxy Items Leak

Earlier today we shared the many, many cosmetic items that leaked when the latest Fortnite patch went live but now there are two more that have joined the ranks: More galaxy items!

Galaxy Items:

Glider_ID_090_Celestial

“Discovery”

“Explore the galaxy” Pickaxe_ID_116_Celestial

“Stellar Axe”

“The stars are aligned” BID_138_Celestial

“Galactic Disc”

“Light-years ahead of the rest” — Alpha (@AlphaLeaker) October 24, 2018

According to the datamining team over at AlphaLeakers, we’ve got our first look at even more items slated to release this season including a “Galactic Disc” Back Bling, the “Celestial Glider” and the “Stellar” Axe.

Also mentioned in the leak is for those that previously obtained the exclusive Galaxy Skin for the Samsung Galaxy line when the game finally made its way to Android devices, they will also be awarded the add-ons at no additional cost.

When the Galaxy skin first hit, players were excited for something so honestly unique to the game. Though it’s just an outfit for a previously existing character, it’s still stunning to look at and makes for the perfect addition to any item collection for those more dedicated Fortnite players.

To see the rest of the leaks that went live earlier today, you can check out our previous coverage right here.

As far as the latest update goes, Fortnite’s Halloween event Fortnitemares is now live and brings with it crazed zombies, new skins, and special “spooky” challenges for a chance to earn some pretty sick limited-time only rewards!

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

The studio added, They added, “Make sure you’re lookin’ good while the darkness descends and pick up the new Deadfire Outfit. This new type of reactive outfit features in-match progression, giving you a way to show off your skills in style. The outfit will progress through 2 styles based on the damage you deal enemies (players and AI) and how long you last in a match. Deadfire also comes with the Shackled Stone Back Bling and you can pick up his matching Dark Shard pickaxe in the store, both of these are reactive cosmetics.”

Ready to jump in on the action! Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices!