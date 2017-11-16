Even More PUBG Desert Map Screenshots Revealed

Earlier last week, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) fans were treated to a first look at the upcoming desert map making its way to the popular battle royale title. PUBG continues to break records left and right, but that doesn’t mean the game is anywhere near to being finished. As the dev team continues to filter in new game mechanics, the new map is on the horizon! Thanks to Nvidia, we have and even better look at what’s to come.

It’s very easy to see frying pans galore in this abandoned wasteland, the inner player immediately scoping out the best place to nail that chicken dinner win. From the desolate landscape, to the rustic towers – there are plenty of places where players can take heed of a tactical advantage … or just run around in the silliest gear they can find and go ham on other survivors. Player’s choice, really.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oils rigs, canyon walls, towers and cranes should make for some interesting snipping, while the more dense cityscapes should intensify scavenging. The desolate landscape is sure to make for some white-knuckle final circle encounters, as there is not a lot of landscape cover when the circle tightens and forces you into open areas.”

For those that have not yet partaken in their search for that illusive chicken dinner:

“PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a last-man-standing shooter being developed with community feedback. Starting with nothing, players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a battle to be the lone survivor. This realistic, high tension game is set on a massive 8×8 km island with a level of detail that showcases Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities.”

The popular battle royale title by Bluehole Inc will be making its way over to the Xbox One platform on December 12th. The title, as of now, is still a work in progress and the team over at Bluehole have told their players to strap in because there are many more updates on the way!