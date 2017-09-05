More Star Wars: Battlefront II Details Hint At This Weekend’s EA Play Presentation

We're just a few days away from seeing Star Wars: Battlefront II in action at the EA Play event, which will take place from this Saturday to this coming Monday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles – just down the street from the Electronic Entertainment Expo. But a few more details have leaked online, giving us an idea of what content may be included in the presentation.

First up, the official Battlefront II website has confirmed that we'll see the return of the "Walker" mode that was so popular in the original game, indicating that we'll once again be battling AT-AT's – though the developers at DICE stopped just short in terms of telling us where these battles will take place.

It also made note that heroes within the game can actually be customized in slight ways, particularly when it comes to providing them with boosts or keeping track of their progression. "Master your hero," the site noted. "Not just an iconic hero – your hero. Master your craft with customizable character progression. Equip ability modifiers, unique to each hero, trooper class, and starfighter. Use these ability modifiers to adapt and modify your character's core powers, either as lethal active effects on your opponents, helpful status boosts, or tactical assistance, to counter any opponent on the battlefront."

That's not all. The company also previously noted on Twitter that there will be a new playable aircraft in the game – the Naboo N-1 Starfighter that was initially introduced in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. While that's not a tremendous shock – the demo will reportedly take place on the planet of Naboo – it's worth noting, since we haven't seen the vehicle playable in recent years.

Finally, according to PVP Live, the demo will introduce four new heroes that will make their debut at the show. The site didn't note just who these heroes would be, but it's taking place on Naboo, so there's a good chance we could see younger versions of characters appear, like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We'll let you know what we find out from Star Wars: Battlefront II during this Saturday's presentation!

Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.