More Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighters Are in Development

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate skyrocketed to popularity once it arrived on Nintendo Switch, bringing with it one of the best fighting experiences in the series. In addition to this, there were fighters aplenty in the roster, with more planned to come in the form of DLC packs. It was revealed that there were five planned DLC packs for the latest installment in the Smash franchise, with two of the fighters already having arrived. Banjo-Kazooie will be arriving today, and the next fighter was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation. What was also unveiled was the fact that they are working on even more fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

During the Nintendo Direct, after they revealed Terry from Fatal Fury, it was noted that the developers are definitely not stopping at five DLC fighters. While we still await the reveal of the fifth DLC fighter coming to the game from the initial lineup, it was brought to the attention of fans that even more characters will be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

The battle isn’t over yet, even more #SmashBrosUltimate fighters are on the way! Beyond the 5 fighters included in the Fighters Pass, we can confirm that the development of additional fighters will continue! pic.twitter.com/AiEtDzyTll — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Of course, it is unknown which characters will be coming to the popular fighting title, but we imagine more news will be arriving in the relatively near future. After all, Overwatch was officially announced for the wildly successful portable console, which means it is entirely possible that we could see one of the heroes from Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS in the fighting game.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our official review of the game.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

