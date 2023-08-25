Mortal Kombat 1 Director Addresses Major Missing Character

Mortal Kombat 1 features all of the biggest names in the series, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Liu Kang, Kitana, Mileena and every other character you think of when you think of Mortal Kombat. This isn't to say there aren't a handful of characters that haven't been confirmed yet that fans are desperate to see. Handful is probably an understatement actually. The most in demand of these characters though is no doubt Jade. Jade mains and stans are starting to panic and wonder when the character is going to be revealed, assuming she's in the game at all.

So, is she going to be in the game? Well, naturally creative director Ed Boon is not saying, but he did recently acknowledge that fans have been very vocal with their demands. According to Boon, Jade is the new Mileena. For those that don't know what this means, Mileena wasn't in Mortal Kombat 11 at release. The character was added later with DLC. In the build-up to the game, and especially after its release, Mileena fans flooded Boon with requests to the point it became a meme. And according to Boon, Jade fans are now doing the same with Jade.

According to Boon, they've been arguably even more vocal than Mileena fans, but it was expected. That said, Boon did not say if the character is in the game or not. If she's not, then she will almost certainly be added eventually with DLC. And if this wasn't the plan, the demand will likely change that.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the upcoming fight game, click here.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar.

H/T, Nordic IGN.