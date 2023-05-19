Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition Pre-Orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games took the wraps off of Mortal Kombat 1 this morning with an announcement trailer, character roster, and a release date set for September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. We also have details about the various editions of Mortal Kombat 1 that will be released, including the contents of their pricey Kollector's Edition and the bonuses that you can expect when pre-ordering the game.

All of the details you need can be found below. Note that pre-orders will begin today, May 19th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Retailer links will be added to this article after that time, so stay tuned. Of course, you'll want to pay special attention to the Kollector's Edition retailers, because there's a good chance that we'll see rolling sellouts leading up to launch day.

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order Bonuses:

If you order the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition, you will have early access to the beta beginning Sept. 14, 2023. All pre-order players will get Shang Tsung as a playable character.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition Pre-Orders:

The Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be available physically and digitally for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Pre-Orders:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99. It will include the Kombat Pack (with Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage), early access to the game, 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

Mortal Kombat 1 Kolllector's Edition Pre-Orders:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition will be available physically for $249.99. It will include all Premium Edition content, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang character skin sculpture, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total).