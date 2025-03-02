Mortal Kombat 1 Madam Bo Trailer Shows Grisly Granny Gore

As was shown in the T-1000 teaser, Madam Bo is the next Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo who’s making her surprise appearance in the game as DLC. And while players got a sneak peak at the character in the aforementioned teaser, this latest MK1 Madam Bo trailer is focused all on this elderly character and gives a more in-depth look into her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This footage made its debut at Viennality 2k25, an offline tournament set in Austria. It has Madam Bo sliding on the ground to stun the opponent, performing flip kicks, and even throwing a bottle. The bottle can be either a projectile or chugged by the main fighter to offer some sort of buff (and judging by the stumble afterwards, a possible debuff). The trailer ends with her Fatality, which has her kicking off the opponent’s head and catching it on a tray.

Many were speculating that Madam Bo is related to Bo’ Rai Cho, a silly, fart and alcohol-based fighter who was last playable in Mortal Kombat X, because of how Madam Bo’s flips in the original T-1000 trailer were awfully similar to Bo’ Rai Cho’s Monkey Flips special move. It also appeared as though the beverage she offers up gives the main fighter a body slam move that is also reminiscent of Bo’ Rai Cho’s similar attack. That connection has yet to be confirmed, but Madam Bo is indeed Sektor’s mother in MK1‘s rendition of the lore.

And while this teaser gives users a taste of what to expect from this Kameo fighter, there will likely be a full Kombat Kast from the development team at or near release going into every detail. Madam Bo is coming out alongside T-1000 for Khaos Reigns owners on March 18th and will be purchasable separately for everyone else at a later date (likely one week later). No price has been confirmed, but all past Kameos have been $4.99.

It is unclear if there is more Mortal Kombat 1 DLC after that, though. Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon noted that there was “future DLC,” but the ambiguous phrasing left the exact meaning up to interpretation, as it could have just been referring to the T-1000. A reputable insider had previously noted that upcoming MK1 DLC was on ice because of Khaos Reigns‘ alleged poor sales, but another reliable dataminer found character slots in the code that could point to more characters down the line.