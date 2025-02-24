Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Brutal T-1000 Terminator Teaser Trailer

We’re still a few weeks away from the debut of T-1000 in Mortal Kombat 1, but NetherRealm Studios is wasting no time building hype for the newest Kombatant. The company has released a new teaser trailer showcasing the DLC fighter fighting against Johnny Cage. The teaser is on the shorter side, coming in at just under a minute. However, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon says that a full trailer is “koming soon,” and the teaser still offers a good idea of what to expect from the character’s play style. The teaser also offers a glimpse at the next Kameo fighter, Madam Bo.

In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, T-1000 is played by actor Robert Patrick. Patrick will reprise the role in Mortal Kombat 1, and we get to hear the actor briefly in the teaser video. Before the fight, Johnny Cage notes that T-1000 has “mega star looks” but they’re wasted on an evil robot, prompting T-1000 to ask “what is a mega star?” The teaser trailer can be found below.

Unsurprisingly, T-1000’s move set leans heavily on the character’s liquid metal body. T-1000’s arms turn into sleek metal blades that slash away at Johnny Cage, and the villain turns into an indistinct silver mass as he jumps into the air. Last month, Ed Boon shared a small tease from a T-1000 Fatality, but the new trailer offers a much closer look. In a reference to an iconic scene from Terminator 2, Johnny Cage suddenly finds himself being chased down by T-1000 driving a truck. The truck hits Cage, his bloody body pressed against the grill. T-1000 then pushes out the window of the truck, hangs down in front of Cage, and begins spraying him with bullets.

With T-1000 set to be released in Mortal Kombat 1 on March 18th, we should learn a lot more details about the character in the near future. In addition to playing T-1000 in Terminator 2, Robert Patrick also took on the role of White Dragon in the Peacemaker streaming series. Since Peacemaker was released as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 1‘s first Kombat Pack, fans have wondered if there might be some kind of reference when the two characters meet up in the game. Leaks have suggested that will be the case, with Peacemaker apparently pointing out that T-1000 sounds a lot like his dad. Unfortunately, nothing has been officially confirmed.

The big question following T-1000’s release is whether this will be the final DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, or if we can expect to see anyone else. At the very least, T-1000 is the final fighter in the Khaos Reigns expansion. Reports have suggested that more DLC was planned at one point, but was cancelled following poor sales. That has never been confirmed by WB Games or NetherRealm, and fans are still clamoring to see missing characters like Sonya Blade. Hopefully Boon and the rest of the team will have some kind of announcement to make once T-1000 is made available.

Are you excited to check out T-1000 in Mortal Kombat 1? What do you think of the new teaser trailer?